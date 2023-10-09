Eight local authors to hold book signing

Barber Courtesy photo Carver Courtesy photo Irvin Courtesy photo Hamilton Courtesy photo Giedroyce Courtesy photo Menz Courtesy photo Pellman Courtesy photo Smith Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Eight western Ohio authors will be on hand on Oct. 28 at Gallery 2:ten, 684 Fair Road, Sidney. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the writers will be available to sign their books and to talk to book lovers at the store.

In conjunction with the appearance of the authors, the store will be conducting a wine tasting.

The group of authors will include:

• Janet Irvin, of Springboro, is the author of six novels and many poems and short stories. Irvin is an award-winning writer whose work has been published in a number of publications including Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine, Sherlock Holmes Mystery Magazine and Sky Island Journal. Her novels have won the Whodunit Award, and her book Rose Stone was a finalist for the Silver Falchion Award at the Killer Nashville Writers Conference. Her books contain suspense, mystery and romance.

• Robert Menz, of Sidney, has experience in employee assistance and pastoral psychotherapy. Menz is the author of several books and was selected for the Marquis Who’s Who Lifetime Achievement Award. His latest book is titled “In the Clouds.” The author is a retired certified employee assistance professional.

• Sidney native Velma Lee Barber is the author of Getting to Grace, with additional works to be published over the next three years. Some of her short stories have appeared in regional publications. The principle of human connection is the focus of her writing and her life in general. She stated she has many fond memories of growing up in Sidney, including spending time at the Teen Center, Friday night football games and Tawawa Park. She has enjoyable memories of spending time in Sidney and of the people of the town.

• Larry Hamilton, of Piqua, has written a trilogy of books based on his ancestors’ journey from slavery to freedom. The retired Piqua High School educator is a historian on the subject of Black Americans, in particular the slaves freed by John Randolph of Virginia, many of whom settled in the Miami Valley. Hamilton works tirelessly to bring awareness to the contributions to our community and nation made by enslaved Black Americans and their descendants today. Hamilton operates the Randolph McCullogh Freedom Struggle Complex in Piqua, a unique educational asset for those interested in the history of Black Americans.

• Tim Smith is an award-winning best-selling author whose books range from romantic mystery/thrillers to contemporary erotic romance. He is also a freelance photographer. When he is not pursuing those two careers he can often be found in the Florida Keys, indulging his passion for parasailing between research and seeking out the perfect piña colada. His latest work is “Cuban Fire.” Also among his many books are Never Look Back and Once Upon a Sunset.

• Cynthia Carver is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and puts a paranormal spin on everything she does. As a retired psychic with over 40 years of experience, she brings cold case files to life in her stories with happy-ever-after endings. She rewrites events as not so cold to share positive outcomes. Carver added Third Mind Hypnosis to her traditional hypnosis practice. Six years ago she was certified as a hypnotist instructor and established her career as a professional hypnotist featuring the Third Mind Hypnosis Technique.

• Terry Pellman, of Sidney, is the author of six novels and a collection of short stories. The subject matter of his books is eclectic, ranging from stories of relationships to individuals struggling with their faith and mortality, and from humor to political drama. He is a two-time finalist and a third-place winner of the Dayton Daily News Short Story Contest. He has been interviewed on radio programs and podcasts and does public speaking on the craft of writing.

• Richard Giedroyce, of Sidney, is the author of the novel “Iron Wolf.” Iron Wolf is a semi–fictional novel based upon a clash of pagan and Christian forces in Europe over the eons. It tells of the early development of Lithuania – as seen by the pagan gods. The story includes history, folklore and tales of knights. One of the foremost experts on coins and currency, he is also the author or co-author of an extensive list of books on that field. One of his earlier works is “Superstition, Urban Legends and Our Money.”