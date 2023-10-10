MAPLEWOOD — Two events have been planned at Maplewood Methodist Church.

The Maplewood Methodist Fall Harvest Bazaar will be held at the Maplewood Hall, 21576 Maplewood, Road, Maplewood, on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Vendors include Do Terra, Chunky Bee, Norwex, Mary Kay, Mandy’s Wreaths, Brad’s Bees, and a Bake Sale by the Women of the church.

Food available for purchase includes donuts, barbecue, shredded chicken, chips, hot dogs, chili dogs, coffee, water and pop.

Proceeds to go to Women’s Group for Christmas Shoe Boxes and other outreach projects

The second event is the Maplewood Methodist Soup Supper at the hall on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, from 5-7 p.m.

Soups include vegetable, ham and bean, cheese soup, chili, broccoli cheese, beef and noodle, hot dogs/chili dogs, desserts and beverages.

Freewill donations will be accepted.