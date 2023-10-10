Lima Symphony to hold wine tasting and auction Oct. 18

LIMA – On Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., the Lima Symphony Orchestra will hold their annual wine tasting and auction at 19 Hawthorn at 1000 Fetter Road in Lima. Attendees will enjoy a varied selection of premium wines, hors d’oeuvres, and live music.

In addition to the food and wine, both a live and silent auction will be held featuring items at a variety of price points. Auction items include a three-night stay at the Cliffs at Hocking Hills, a one-week stay at a private condo in Hilton Head, Ohio State football tickets, and more. A full list of items can be found on the Lima Symphony website at https://www.limasymphony.com/winetasting.

Tickets for this event are $100 per person, with a special rate of $50 for guests aged 40 and under. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 419-222-5701 or through the Lima Symphony website. Tickets are also available at the door on the evening of the event.

The annual wine tasting celebration is one of the largest fundraisers for the Lima Symphony Orchestra, a non-profit organization. The proceeds for this event support programming, educational and engagement activities as well as operating and administrative costs.

The Lima Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to preserving musical excellence as a living part of our community. Serving communities throughout west central Ohio, the Lima Symphony annually presents five subscription concerts, a family concert, Mozart by Candlelight concerts and an annual New Year’s Eve Pops concert.