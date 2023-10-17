Curtner to celebrate 90th birthday

Curtner

ANNA — Tom Curtner is getting ready to celebrate his 90th birthday.

An information reception is planned for Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Anna Legion-Heiland Post, where he will receive guests from 2-5 p.m.

Curtner was born in Sidney on Nov. 11, 1933. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1951 and retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation in 1988.

He and his wife, the former Rita Bowers Counts, are the parents of six children, T. Scott Curtner, Raleigh, North Carolina; Shawn Curtner, Worthington; Scott Counts, Columbus; Julie Winkler, Poolsville, Texas; Mark Counts, Kettlersville; and Michael Counts, Dayton.

They share 12 grandchildren and three-great-grandchildren.

He requests that gifts be omitted.