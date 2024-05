Northwood Intermediate School student Rickie Carey, left, of Sidney, gets help putting a wax worm on his hook from volunteer DC Cordonnier, of Fort Loramie. Rickie was taking part in the Bent Finger Fly Fishing Camp and Conservation Awareness event at Amos Lake in Tawawa Park on Monday, May 13. Students were given a free fishing pole and taught how to fish with it. Volunteers with the Shelby County Historical Society helped run the event.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News