Luncheon, craft show set

SIDNEY — The annual Harvest Luncheon Craft/Vendor Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m.—3 p.m. at the Northtowne Church of God, corner of 25A (Wapakoneta Avenue) and Parkwood Street.

The Ladies Willing Workers of Northtowne Church of God are the hosts of the annual event. They will be featuring vendors Joyce Rodgers Crafts, Woodcrafts by Russ, Norwex, Bows by Misty, Kathy’s Collectibles, Blackford Creations, Giuseppe’s Custom Jewelry, Three Cousins Crafting, Snack Shack, Tastefully Simple, Hooks Knots & Love, Cookie’s Crochet Crafts, Scentsy, PJ’s Bearly Country & Crafts, Novotny Paints, Rustic Embers, Jellie’s Candles and Mary Kay.

The luncheon area will feature soups, salad, sandwiches, baked goods and beverages.

Admission is free.