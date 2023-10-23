Out of the past

125 Years

October 23, 1898

C.O. Probst, secretary of the state board of health, has called a meeting of the boards of health of the counties of Auglaize, Allen, Darke, Logan, Mercer and Shelby for the purpose of considering measures for the suppression of smallpox in the area. The meeting will be held next Wednesday at the Burnett House in Lima.

——-

In the three games played by the teams of the Sidney Bowling League last night, the highest individual score was 203 made by B.D. Heck; the highest individual average score was 172 made by earl Karmire, and the highest team score was 361 made by Arbuckle and Schaub.

——-

George Hume of the fire department has a plum tree at his home in the Second ward that is full of small plums. This is the second crop for this year.

100 Years

October 23, 1923

The organization of the Anderson Body Company, a new manufacturing plant recently established in this city, was completed yesterday with the election of the following officers and directors: Frank P. Thedieck, president; W.P. Anderson, vice president and manager; E.J. Griffis, treasurer; A.J. Hess, secretary; L.M. Studevant and H.E. Sheets, directors. The company recently acquired the plant of the Sidney Manufacturing Co.

——-

A luncheon party was given yesterday noon at the home of Mrs. Jennie Wilkinson and her sister, Mrs. Ida K. Wilkinson, on South street, when Mrs. Wilkinson entertained as her guests the only other members of the Senior Shakespeare club who are here, Mrs. Lou Horr and Mrs. Belle Davies. The occasion was the 46th anniversary of the founding of the club. Of the original eight charter members only Mrs. Horr is living. The membership was later increased to 15.

——-

Members of the board of trustees of the Business Girls Association will have their next meeting at the Grey Manor Inn in Dayton on Saturday. They will motor down in the afternoon, take supper and transact their business and then attend “Blossom Time” at the Victory theatre.

75 Years

October 23, 1948

Members of the Shelby County Bankers Association at their annual dinner meeting last evening at the Fort Loramie Hotel re-elected Walter Meranda, of the First National Exchange Bank, Sidney, chairman. They also re-named Herman Bornhorst, of the Loramie Banking Co., Fort Loramie, as secretary.

50 Years

October 23, 1973

Expansion of the Stolle Corporation’s manufacturing operations into an aluminum building frame system was revealed by Don Franklin, secretary, during the Monday luncheon of Sidney Rotary at Imperial House Shelby.

Franklin said the 96,000 square-foot new Stolle building at the southeast corner of Kuther and Campbell roads would be devoted to making the Alcoa “Alumiframe” which will include the use of a 1,550-ton extrusion press.

——-

VERSAILLES – A southern firm, Brundidge Food Inc., of Brundidge, Ala., will construct a $600,000 food company in Versailles, which will utilize local eggs in the production of mayonnaise and employ 35 to 40 persons.

Versailles Village Council Monday passed an ordinance agreeing to construction of the new industry in the town. The company will produce mayonnaise in institutional sized containers.

——-

WASHINGTON – Former Attorney General Elliot L. Richardson declined to say today whether the felt President Nixon should be impeached. That decision, he said, must be made by the American people themselves.

At a nationally televised news conference from the Great Hall in the Justice Department, Richardson said “the future well-being and security of our beloved country” is at stake in how the nation judges Nixon’s actions in discharging Watergate Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox.

25 Years

October 23, 1998

NEW KNOXVILLE – Thousands of participants from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and five continents were involved in the 56th anniversary of The Way International held Oct. 4 at its headquarters in New Knoxville.

——-

Jackson Center cruised to its 18th win in 19 starts this season, beating Houston 15-9, 15-7. But it was a Houston player who stole the spotlight. Casie Ritter had 15 solo blocks, and that’s a new Houston record.

——-

Three Sidney Police Department officers were recently promoted, City Manager Mike Puckett has announced. David R. Clark and Daniel W. Kimpel are the new lieutenants with the Police Department, while William P. Balling is now a sergeant.

