5 seek Sidney council seats

SIDNEY — Five candidates are vying for the three open Sidney City Council at large seats during the Nov. 7 election.

Incumbents Mike Barhorst, 73, of Sidney, Steve Klingler, 66, of Sidney, and Jennifer L. VanMatre, 62, of Sidney, as well as newcomers Benjamin B. Breinich, 39, of Sidney, and Cory Huelskamp 51, of Sidney, are seeking election to the office.

Barhorst first served on Sidney’s City Council from 1977 to 1989, including six years as vice mayor and two years as mayor. He was reelected as mayor in 2007 and served for 14 years before returning to a councilmember position in 2021. He has also been president of the board of the Ohio Municipal League; president of the Mayors Association of Ohio; a member of the Local Government Impacts of COVID-19 Strike Force; a member of the Joint Committee on Force Accounts; a member of the Governor’s Local Government Strike Force; and a member of the State Emergency Response Commission. He is currently a field representative of the Ohio Municipal League, visiting mayors and municipal officials across Ohio and promoting best practices. Barhorst taught in the Catholic schools of Sidney for 40 years. He and his wife, Jenny, have been married for 48 years and have two children and four grandchildren.

VanMatre is a lifelong Sidney resident and a retired teacher from Sidney City Schools. After her retirement in 2013, she served as a full-time substitute teacher at Sidney Middle School until the COVID-19 pandemic. She applied for and was appointed to an open council seat in 2019, then ran for the at-large seat and was elected by the voters. Her husband, Greg, is employed by Copeland, and they have two children, a dog, and three granddogs.

Huelskamp has been a teacher at Fairlawn Local Schools for almost 25 years and has never held an elected position. He and his wife, Maribel, have two children and three grandchildren.

Breinich is a corporate recruiter for Clopay in Troy and has never held an elected position. He and his wife, Amy — who is Sidney Alive’s executive director — have two children.

Klingler worked for Peerless Manufacturing for 44 years with over 35 years in manufacturing leadership. He spent eight years on the city’s Regional Planning Commission and has been on City Council for the last four years. His wife is Amy Klingler.

Why are you running for office?

Barhorst: “After I returned to City Council in 2007, I found that priorities that had been identified as keys to Sidney’s future were no longer even on Council’s radar. An example would be the century-old search for an underground water source. During the Drought of 1988, Sidney came within three days of having to shut down all industry, as the flow of the Great Miami River was no longer providing enough water to supply the community’s basic needs. Fortunately, it rained before we had to take that drastic step. When I returned to office, I learned that the search had been abandoned. It quickly returned as a priority. We were fortunate to find a well field that will supply Sidney with water for more than another hundred years. I want to continue serving the citizens of Sidney so that Council doesn’t lose sight of important current initiatives including housing, job creation, public safety, and workforce development.”

Breinich: “I am running for office because I believe in the power of community and collaboration. Our city deserves dedicated representatives who are committed to enhancing the lives of its residents, regardless of political affiliations. I am deeply rooted in this city and want to contribute meaningfully to its growth and prosperity.”

Klingler: “When I got on City Council few were interested in getting involved, but there were a lot of citizens complaining about the city’s leadership. Changes in leadership that have been made by the current council members have been a turning point for the operations and growth of the city. Sidney is on the move and I feel that it’s important to keep the experienced member on council; there are many nuances concerning the operations of the city.”

VanMatre: “Four years ago, Sidney was stalled in its attempts to bring new businesses to the area and revitalize downtown. Since then, there has been a groundswell of support from small business owners, large corporations, and private citizens to work together and bring Sidney back to what she once had to offer. In the last four years, we have seen unprecedented growth and excitement around bringing Sidney back to her glory days. I am running for a second term on city council because I believe we still have a way to go in revitalizing the city. We need to make sure we have enough market priced housing to accommodate all of the jobs that are coming to the city in the next 12-18 months. For years, we have had 10,000+ individuals driving into town to work every day, then driving out of town to live. We need them to move here, raise their kids here, and invest in the community that invested in them by giving them a job.”

Huelskamp: “In being a non-politician, I believe I can bring to council a voice and point of view which is currently undervalued and often unheard. I believe someone needs to be the uncommon voice of the common man.”

What do you hope to accomplish if you are elected?

Huelskamp: “To bring back the virtue of ‘mind your own business.’ Too often officials at all levels of government believe they need to ‘solve’ problems generally of the government’s own making. We need to make sure a policy will do as intended rather than make us feel good for doing something. Ronald Reagan once said that the nine most dangerous words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I am here to help.’ City Council and administration are here to aid our citizens and do our will, not tell us how to live.”

Klingler: “I want to make sure that Sidney continues to grow and prosper and all residents feel their voices are heard.”

Breinich: “I aim to prioritize infrastructure development, focusing on a comprehensive vision for our city’s future. With a focus on improving roadways, enhancing emergency services, and increasing housing availability. Sidney has enormous potential, and by investing in our people and our resources, we can create a city that thrives economically and socially.”

Barhorst: “I will continue to help move Sidney forward. City Manager Andrew Bowsher has added to the fine team that has served Sidney and put together an even stronger team. I’ll do what I can to support his efforts, and encourage my fellow councilmembers to do the same. Additionally, I’ll continue to help find grant funding for projects as we move forward; I’ve helped secure millions of dollars in grant funds for projects as diverse as the annual July Fourth fireworks, the Zenas King bridge, and the airport runway extension. I’ll continue to do what I can to secure grants, helping to save local tax dollars for projects for which there is no grant funding.”

What do you feel needs to be done to make your council be more successful?

Breinich: “Sidney faces its unique set of challenges, I will confront them by fostering partnerships with local businesses, advocating and encouraging community involvement, supporting cultural events, and promoting public spaces. Let us continue to improve on our vibrant downtown. A bustling downtown not only fosters economic growth but also strengthens our sense of community.”

VanMatre: “City Council is running very efficiently right now. In the last four years we have hired a new city manager, Andrew Bowsher, and a new law director, Dave Busick. We have a new police chief and new deputy chief. The rest of our senior directors have remained stable which adds to the smooth workings of Council. City Council works well with our county commissioners which hasn’t always been the case. Together, Sidney/Shelby County is looking forward to a bright future.”

Huelskamp: “Having greater diversity opinion on council, so that all voices in the community are heard. All 20,000+ residents matter and should have a voice.”

Klingler: “I feel at this point that with the hiring of the new City Manager, Andrew Bowsher, the city is heading in the right direction to make the citizens and staff of the city of Sidney a much better place to live and work.”

Barhorst: “Teamwork is essential; no one person can successfully do all that needs to be done. Hopefully councilmembers will continue to work cohesively to make Sidney a better place to live, work, worship and raise a family.”

If elected, how will you open the lines of communication between yourself and the people you represent?

VanMatre: “When I am contacted by a constituent, I try to get back with that person within a day unless I am out of town. I am not a person who pays lip service and tells someone what they want to hear. I research and give each person the most knowledgeable answer I can. I try to explain the “why’s” behind decisions not just the “what.”

Klingler: “The line of communication is always open, my contact information is on the city web page. I’m always available by phone and I will listen, react, and respond to any inquiry.”

Barhorst: “Because of my long tenure as a public figure, people know how to find me. Whether it be by calling on the phone, sending a note or an email, stopping by my home to talk when I’m out doing yard work, seeing me downtown, filling my vehicle with gas, grocery shopping, attending a meeting, or coming or going from church, people never seem to hesitate to voice their opinions, share an idea, or simply say ‘good job’ or ‘hello.’”

Huelskamp: “I believe your City Council member should be accessible and considerate of all ideas and opinions. In short, they should be open-minded. I believe public servants should come to the people not the other way around. One example of bringing government to the people is my idea of renting a booth space at the Farmer’s Market and just talking to our citizens about their concerns. It is nothing official, but it shows them someone on council is ultimately hearing them and truly listening.”

What challenges do you feel your city faces today and in the future?

Klingler: “A challenge for every city is to get community involvement, there are several boards and commissions that seek new members. It would be great to see some younger members of the community get involved and become leaders.”

Huelskamp: “The idea that sometimes no action is the best action. If the only tool one has is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. Just because council has the authority to enact legislation, doesn’t mean it should in all circumstances. Oftentimes, there are many more viable solutions available than over-regulating the citizenry. I also believe the council, and the city as a whole, must do more to combat the rampant substance abuse problems in the city. This epidemic is destroying our city, our neighborhoods and our families.”

Barhorst: “Sidney faces the same challenges as most municipalities across Ohio. As I travel the state, I always ask those with whom I meet their greatest challenges, and they mirror our own. In order, they include the need for funding for infrastructure (including streets, bridges, water and wastewater, etc.), the shortage of workers and if you can find workers, they lack the training necessary for the available jobs, and a shortage of housing, Each of those problems is solvable, and we are fortunate that we have individuals working day in and day out on each of those issues.”

Breinich: “We need to overcome financial constraints and bureaucratic hurdles. Improving roadways, enhancing emergency services, increasing housing availability. All of these items can be managed by working closely with local stakeholders and experts, to develop comprehensive policies to tackle these challenges head-on. Together, we can find innovative solutions to our challenges. Unity and collaboration will be our greatest assets in this endeavor.”

VanMatre: “The biggest challenge facing Sidney in the near future continues to be housing. Our newest apartments are 20+ years old. We need market rate apartments ranging from studio apartments to three bedroom apartments. We need neighborhoods that are senior friendly. We have many single lots in the downtown historic district that need to be backfilled and many historic homes that need to be converted back to single family residences. Right now, since we are short, home and apartment prices are being driven up and that is not sustainable in the long term. We need housing that appeals to all buyers across all price points. I would like to see the state Route 29 interchange developed with hotels, restaurants, and retail options to keep pace with expanded housing development.”

Additional comments?

VanMatre: “I have enjoyed serving the people of the city of Sidney the last four years. We have come a long way in that short time, but we have a lot left to accomplish. I am encouraged by the way seemingly disjointed groups of people band together every day to make positive change happen. We live in a city of very generous people who constantly give of their time, talents, and treasures to enhance life in our hometown. We take up a minute spot on a map, but we are global in our impact. I would really like the chance to serve you again for the next four years. Thank you all for your support.”

Huelskamp: “I want to thank all those who signed my ballot petition and those who have allowed me to put signs in their yards.”

Barhorst: “As I’ve traveled the state on behalf of the Ohio Municipal League, I’ve observed that those communities that are moving forward are communities that have consistent, forward-thinking leadership. To coin a phrase, “experience matters.” So many communities have had leadership that has left them down – whether it be theft in office (Wapakoneta, Mount Sterling, and Crestline are but a few examples), the failure to put differences aside for the good of the community (Mifflin, Nelsonville, and Carey are examples), or just poor judgment (examples abound), Sidney has been fortunate to have had consistently good leadership. May it always be that way!”

Breinich: “I hope to be a beacon of hope and dedication for our city. I promise a fresh perspective, a commitment to progress, and an unwavering dedication to the welfare of our community. I ask that you please vote for me and be part of this journey. Together, we can transform our town into a place where everyone has access to excellent roads, where our emergency services are second to none, where housing is affordable, and where our downtown beats with the pulse of our shared dreams. Thank you, and let’s embark on this path toward a better tomorrow, today.”

Klingler: “The current City Council along with the city manager are making very positive changes for the city. It will be great to continue to have Sidney grow in housing, industry, retail, and continue to support small businesses.”