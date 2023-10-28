Cross country roundup: Anna’s Steinke finishes first at regional meet

Anna senior Paige Steinke nears the finish line during the Division III girls race in the regional meet on Saturday in Troy. Steinke, who won the individual D-III state title last year, finished first in 18:50 on Saturday to earn a repeat state berth. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

TROY — Anna senior Paige Steinke will earn another shot at a state title after finishing first in the Division III girls race in the regional meet on Saturday in Troy.

Steinke finished first in 18:50. She qualified for the state meet, which will be held next Saturday at Fortress Obetz, and will be joined by several other area runners.

Botkins junior Alaina Mann finished third in 19:10.4, one-tenth of a second ahead of senior teammate Brittany Arnold, who finished fourth. Both earned individual state berths.

The top four teams qualify for state berths, and Fort Loramie qualified. The Redskins tied for second with Madeira but won a tiebreaker on the time of the squads’ sixth-fastest runner. Both squads had 76 points, 12 behind first-place West Liberty-Salem.

Fort Loramie’s Camille Borchers finished seventh in 19:36, Ariel Heitkamp finished 14th in 19:55, Carly Holthaus finished 21st in 20:29.94, Lauren Moore finished 25th in 20:33.7, Harley Eilerman finished 28th in 20:48 and Marie Ballas finished 42nd in 21:19, two seconds ahead of Madeira’s sixth-place runner.

Versailles’ Meredith Barga also qualified individually; she finished 12th in 19:47.

Botkins finished fourth and Versailles finished sixth out of 11 teams.

Botkins, Versailles boys qualify for state

Both Botkins and Versailles’ boys squads earned state berths, as did Anna’s John Young.

Versailles had 102 points and finished second, 41 behind first-place West Liberty-Salem. Botkins finished fourth.

Botkins’ Carson Brown finished 11th in 16:36.9 while Parker Schnippel finished 16th in 16:58, Collin Doseck finished 21st in 17:10, Lucas Arnold finished 50th in 18:03 and JJ Meyer finished 60th in 18:18.

Versailles’ Tony Moorman finished ninth in 16:26, Zachary Rahm finished 23rd in 17:15, Jackson Spitzer finished 26th in 17:21, Anthony Spitzer finished 32d in 17:30 and Drew Meyer finished 36th in 17:36.

Young finished eighth in 16:20 to earn an individual berth.

