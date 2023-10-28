SOUTH CHARLESTON — Fort Loramie adjusted on defense, held Southeastern scoreless in the second half and rallied to earn a 42-35 victory in a Division VII, Region 28 playoff opener on Friday.

Southeastern scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 35-21 halftime lead, but the Redskins scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half.

The No. 11 seed Redskins (6-5) advance to face No. 14 St. Henry (4-7) in a regional quarterfinal this coming Friday. They will host St. Henry, which beat Riverside 28-5 in the first round, at Redskin Stadium.

Gabe Hart threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Carter Eilerman in the third quarter, then Will Holland scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to tie it and scored on a 9-yard TD run in the fourth to put the squad ahead.

Hart completed 16-of-22 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Holland ran for 192 yards and four TDs on 37 carries. Max Maurer caught seven passes for 107 yards with one TD and Eilerman caught six passes for 71 yards with one TD.

Fort Loramie had 442 yards of offense while the Trojans (7-4) had 376.

The teams traded TDs in the first half. Holland scored on a 12-yard TD run, then Brennan Workman threw a 54-yard TD pass to Jonah Asebrook to tie it. Hart threw a 25-yard TD pass to Maurer, then Hayden Davis scored on a 40-yard TD run to tie it 14-14.

Holland scored on a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter, but it was all Southeastern in the second. Davis scored on a 3-yard run, Zach McKee threw a 6-yard TD pass to Dallas Coffey and Davis scored on a 1-yard run.

Carter Gasson and Louis Hart each had five tackles for Fort Loramie.

Anna 58, Allen East 28

The Rockets built a solid lead before halftime and ran away in the second half of a Division VI, Region 24 playoff game on Friday at Booster Field.

Anna, the No. 8 seed, will travel to No. 1 Williamsburg (10-1) for a regional quarterfinal this Friday.

The Rockets (6-5) built a 27-14 lead by halftime, scored the first two touchdowns of the third quarter and further pulled away from there.

Alex Shappie completed 13-of-16 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 40 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Zach Osborn ran for 189 yards and five TDs on 27 carries and caught four passes for 77 yards. Trey Heitkamp caught five passes for 79 yards and scored one TD.

Anna had 482 yards of offense while Allen East had 303. The Mustangs committed three turnovers while the Rockets didn’t commit any.

Aaron Shappie intercepted one pass and Mason Hughes recovered one fumble.

Osborn scored on a 6-yard run and Alex Shappie scored on a 28-yard run to give the squad a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, then Osborn scored on a 1-yard TD run to boost the lead to 20-0.

Heitkamp caught a 5-yard TD pass from Shappie before halftime. Shappie scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter and Osborn scored on a 1-yard run. Shappie threw an 18-yard TD pass to Noah Aufderhaar in the fourth and Osborn scored on a 46-yard run and a 1-yard run.

Cedarville 42, Lehman Catholic 28

The Cavaliers lost in a Div. VII, Region 28 playoff opener on Friday in Cedarville.

This article will be updated with statistics when reported.

Lehman finishes 7-4 overall. The Cavaliers will lose seven seniors to graduation, starting quarterback Donovan O’Leary.

