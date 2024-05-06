Photos: Sidney’s Kyla Rush signs with Wilmington

Sidney senior Kyla Rush poses after signing a letter of intent to compete in track and field for Wilmington College on Monday at Sidney High School’s library. Rush competes in long jump for Sidney and has made the best leap of any Miami Valley League athlete so far this season at 16 feet, 6.5 inches. She is also a sprinter. She finished second in the MVL meet last year, which earned her first team all-MVL honors; she was also first team as a sophomore. Rush was also a standout volleyball player.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

