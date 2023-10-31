Thanks for the community support

To the Editor:

It has been an annual tradition for the Fort Loramie Community Service Club to partner with Fort Loramie Schools to organize a food drive for the benefit of the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. This year a food drive was held the week of Oct. 16.

First, I would like to thank the students and their family members at the elementary school for their continued tremendous generosity and support. The St. Vincent DePaul volunteers expressed their gratefulness of your donations of food, cleaning supplies, paper products and other household items. They collected 946 units during the week. That was more than double the previous year.

I would also like to recognize and thank the elementary school Principal, Scott Rodeheffer, and teacher Ernestine Daugherty for organizing and coordinating a successful food drive at the K-6 building. They were supported by high school students: Damian Bruns, Mavrick Grudich, Levi Gephart and Will Holland. These students took on this project as their leadership class project. It was a real success.

Your generosity, support and caring spirit are what makes the Fort Loramie community a great place to call home!

Thanks for your continued support.

John Meyer, chairperson

Fort Loramie Community Service Club