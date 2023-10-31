ScoresBroadcast: Fort Loramie, St. Henry to meet in playoffs for 2nd straight year

The word “confidence’ is a noun, which, in the football sense, can be defined by a “player’s strong reliance on a teammate’s discretion or on his own discretion.”

Last Friday, a unique level of confidence was demonstrated for the first time in several weeks by Fort Loramie’s defense during a big fourth down stop at the edge of the red zone that denied Southeastern’s Hayden Davis from reaching the line to gain early in the third quarter. Calder Bergman and Damian Bruns led the charge, and Brock McCumber assisted.

A few minutes later, leaping confidently into the air at the one yard line, Max Maurer of Fort Loramie stole a lofty pass from Southeastern quarterback Zack McKee that was headed to the end zone.

Down by 14 points, 35-21, on both occasions, the Redskins might have been finished had the Trojans extended their lead to 42 to 21. The Redskins were finished for sure had the Trojans scored twice more and stretched the lead out to 49 to 21.

Instead, Fort Loramie’s defense created a feeling or consciousness of its own powers. At a critical juncture, the defense met the risk with brash confidence in its ability to succeed.

Sometimes, players can feed off a singular outstanding play and build confidence and sustain such plays, especially if the other club is rejected time and time again and becomes worn down. That was the case in South Charleston.

Fort Loramie’s defense forced four SE punts in the second half and allowed only three first downs in the final two quarters versus one of the top four teams in the Ohio Heritage Conference. The Trojans had posted seven victories on the season and 14 in two years.

The offense, fueled by this major change in the game’s momentum and led by junior quarterback Gabe Hart, powered its way down the field on two long scoring drives and one short one to edge Southeastern, 42-35, in a first round Div. VII playoff tilt. Will Holland’s nine yard spurt to the end zone with 27 seconds remaining was the margin of victory.

Now, Fort Loramie, 6-5, must do the same — not for just two quarters but for four — against a fast improving Midwest Athletic Conference foe, St. Henry, which is currently 4-7 and battled FL tooth and nail in the opening round of the playoffs last year. That contest was tied at 14-all in the second period before Fort Loramie caught fire on offense and pulled away from the two-win St Henry squad, 43-20.

ScoresBroadcast.com will carry the game on Friday. Airtime is 6:25 p.m.

Last Friday, St. Henry dismantled Riverside, 28-5, by forcing three interceptions, blocking a punt for a safety, and holding the home team to a mere 149 yards.

Sophomore quarterback Charlie Werling, who is 6-1 and 195 pounds, zipped for 354 rushing yards and three scores in SH’s most recent wins over Fort Recovery and Riverside. And he is a much different challenge for the opposition than straight-ahead, power running back Davis of Southeastern.

Werling will make FL’s defense cover the entire 53 yard width of the gridiron. And he can get beyond the linebackers in the middle of the field with a quick burst on the QB draw.

Although Werling is only a 40 percent thrower, he often targets senior and speedy receiver Hayden Boeckman. Owen Zimmerman is a weapon in the punt game, booming kicks at an average of 43 yards.

Linebacker Brody Schwartz has recorded 69 tackles and eight for lost yardage. Boeckman has a couple interceptions. Linebacker Dominic Schwartz has five quarterback sacks.

Without question, St. Henry has played its best offensive and defensive football of the season in the second half of the campaign. SH rolled up eight touchdowns in the last two weeks and limited MAC opponents Minster and New Bremen to two total touchdowns in late September. In case you’ve forgotten, St. Henry surprised D-IV St. Marys, now 7-4, in the season opener, 17-0.

St. Henry is dangerous. And so is the other horde of Redskins.

Fort Loramie reeled off 80 plays to 58 for Southeastern and piled up 442 yards, 243 on the ground and 199 through the air. FL fashioned a gaudy, third down, success rate of 64 percent — 9 for 14.

Individually, Maurer snared seven passes for 107 yards; one went for 25 yards and a score. Carter Eilerman hauled in six for 71 yards and picked off a lengthy toss of 24. Maurer and Eilerman each caught a TD strike from Hart, who was a razor sharp 16 of 22 for 199 yards and whistled a few passes into tight windows in the fourth quarter.

A monster game was turned in by running back Will Holland, who motored for 192 yards on 37 totes. Ray Hoying spelled Holland briefly with two rushes that totaled 32 yards.

Freshman Caden Cantwil opened the game for Fort Loramie with a terrific 73 yard kick-off return.

On defense, Fort Loramie performed exceedingly well as a unit and featured nine players who registered four or more solos and assisted tackles. Carter Gasson lowered a shoulder into numerous Southeastern ball carriers and chalked up four solos. Louis Hart and Aden Bolin had seven total tackles and assists.

McCumber, the squad’s leading tackler in 2023, assisted on eight stops versus SE. Bruns produced a tackle for a loss.

Fort Loramie head coach Spencer Wells was quick to point out that the defense developed a physical and psychological edge over Southeastern in the second half and finally played with an abundance of confidence.

It may have been Bear Bryant, the legendary football coach at Alabama, who became known for stating that “the offense sells tickets and the defense wins championships.”

Right now, both FL and SH are both at the top of their games on each side of the ball. Fort Loramie completely shut down a highly talented Trojans attack over the final 24 minutes. St. Henry kept the Pirates out of the end zone for the entire 48.

Furthermore, FL racked up 21 clutch points on their final three marches. SH blitzed Riverside with four different players crossing the goal line.

Both head coaches know for certain what it takes to play championship football at playoff time. Brad Luthman, the 11-year head man at St. Henry, was an offensive lineman on the 2003 state championship club at Versailles. Wells, the sixth year head coach at Fort Loramie, played on the 2005 state title team at Delphos St. John’s.

Wells and Luthman will have their teams well prepared. Their strategic calls during the games will be spot on. And they will adjust. On-field execution, in the end, could make the difference.

Both bands of Redskins will also benefit from the poise, determination and self-assurance each is playing with at playoff time.

Call it confidence.