Newcomers seek fiscal officer seat

KETTLERSVILLE — Two candidates are running for the fiscal officer job for Van Buren Township on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Running for office are James E. Cain, of Botkins, and Kelly Schmitmeyer, 53, of McCartyville. They will replace Joan Buehler who did not seek reelection. She had been fiscal officer for 36 years.

Schmitmeyer is the dirctor of worship for St. Isidore Family of Parishes. She and her husband Gary have two daughters, one son and two grandaughters.

Cain didn’t respond to a request for answers to the election questions.

Experience for the Fiscal Officer position:

Schmitmeyer: Working in a CPA office and being the Parish bookkeeper.

Why are you running for office?

Schmitmeyer: “I am running for this office because I feel like I could best meet the needs of the township by using my experience to keep the financial records and other township records.”

What do you hope to accomplish if you are elected?

Schmitmeyer: “If elected, I would listen to township residents to see what the needs are and communicate with the council members and trustees so that we can continue to maintain the township and work together on any issues that arise.”

What challenges do you feel your township faces today and in the future?

Schmitmeyer: “A challenge the township is facing is the high expense of maintaining the township roads. Also, another thing to take into consideration is the escalating costs of the Fire Department, which is owned by the township.”