Professional Bull Riders’ Velocity Tour rumbles back to Dayton

DAYTON – For the eighth time in the sport’s history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck into Dayton, Ohio, returning to Nutter Center on March 22-23, 2024, with the PBR Dayton.

Following the overwhelming enthusiasm for PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour events in Dayton, including a sold-out event in March 2023, the organization expanded the competition to two days in March 2024. PBR Dayton will have added significance as one of just two PBR events in Ohio during the 2024 individual season.

For two nights only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.

PBR’s return to Dayton comes on the spurs of one of the organization’s most dynamic individual seasons in 2023, as the Velocity Tour broke and reset numerous attendance and competition records en-route to its most successful season to date.

The upcoming PBR Dayton will mark the 24th stop of the 30-event regular season for the PBR’s expansion series. Eventgoers will watch riders vie for crucial points in the race to be crowned the 2024 PBR Velocity Tour Champion.

When PBR’s Velocity Tour was last in Dayton in March 2023, Dalton Rudman (Wellington, Utah) was seemingly unstoppable, going a perfect 2-for-2 inside Nutter Center to win PBR Dayton.

Rudman got off to a hot start, tying for the Round 1 win when he conquered Chain Breaker (Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Diggers Bucking Bulls) for 87 points.

The Utah man then defended his spot atop the leaderboard, clinching the event win when he converted atop Homegrown (Topline Steel Buildings/Barrett) for 86 points.

Other past winners in Dayton include: Venn Johns (2022 – Bixby, Oklahoma) Davi Henrique de Lima (2021 – Candido, Brazil); Jose Vitor Leme (2019 – Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil), Michael Lane (2018 – Tazewell, Virginia), Jay Miller (2017 – Liberty, South Carolina), Juliano Antonio Da Silva (2016 – Eloi Mendes, Brazil).

The bull riding action for PBR Dayton begins with Round 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, March 22, followed by Round 2 and the championship round at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 23. All 40 competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Round 1. The Top 36 riders from Round 1 will advance to Round 2 Saturday evening. The riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 10 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.

Tickets for the two-day event go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. ET, and start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

PBR Elite Seats are available for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit. These tickets, available in three tiers, offer premium seats, personal on-site concierge at the PBR fan loyalty booth, and more. For more information on elite seats call 1-800-732-1727, or to purchase visit ticketmaster.com.

For more information about the PBR and the 2024 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule visit PBR.com.

Stay tuned to PBR.com for the latest news and results and be sure to follow the sport on all social media platforms at @PBR.