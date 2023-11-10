Out of the past

125 Years

November 10, 1898

A decision by the Circuit Court has found that the Sidney ordinance regarding transient traders is unconstitutional. The decision was in a case originally brought against the city in September, 1897.

Out of the 342 persons who signed a petition to place a Union Reform party in the field in this county at the election, only 140 fulfilled their pledge that being the highest number of votes received by any candidate of that party.

100 Years

November 10, 1923

At the election held Tuesday in Fort Loramie, W. I. Quinlin was elected mayor for a third term. Ben Bramlage was named clerk; W.J. Inderrieden, treasurer and Thomas Costolo; marshal.

It was announced today that the first of the three winter concerts to be given by the Sidney Municipal band will be presented at the Majestic Theatre the evening of November 22.

75 Years

November 10, 1948

The national security council has made an urgent study of the deteriorating Chinese situation and has submitted a policy recommendation to President Truman.

Next Sunday, the St. Paul Evangelical and Reformed Church will celebrate its 80th anniversary. Two special services will be held in observance of the occasion. At the evening service a confirmation reunion will be held for those who joined the church during the 36-year tenure of Rev. R. Wobus.

50 Years

November 10, 1973

BOTKINS – Mrs. Robert King of Botkins retired recently as librarian of the Botkins Branch Library. Mrs. King began her duties there on November 1, 1968.

MINSTER – Cork Poeppelman, Minster High’s bonafide all-state candidate in football, reaped his school’s top grid award when he was named Most Valuable Player for the 1973 campaign at the annual Minster football banquet held at the Wooden Shoe Inn here Monday evening.

Poeppelman, a senior, also won the MVP trophy as a junior in 1972.

25 Years

November 10, 1998

Houston High School students feed souls as well as stomachs. A group of students have organized a ‘Breakfast Club’ composed of kids so go to the school at 7 a.m. for doughnuts and a discussion of faith. The Breakfast Club is a non-denominational Christian group. Methodist pastor Jim Wheeler is the advisor the students.

It was a record setting year for the Shelby County United Way. At the volunteer recognition dinner, campaign chair Bruce Boyd announced the grand total raised was &1,038,040. That was an all time record. It also represented a 9.27% increase over the goal of $950,000. Executive Director Charlotte Rehmert praised all the volunteers and participated in a champagne toast.

