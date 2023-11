CSM John Prenger, center, of Marysville, asks Chaney Cedarleaf, of Minster, what she thinks of the U.S. military protective gear she just put on while Adam Rindler, far left, of Minster, watches. The two Minster High School students were participating in the Minster Local Schools’ 2023 Veterans Day Program on Friday, Nov. 10. Prenger was the event’s guest speaker. Cedarleaf is the daughter of Nathan and Roxann Cedarleaf. Rindler is the son of Ryan and Kaye Rindler.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News