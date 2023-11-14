Out of the past

125 Years

November 14, 1898

Members of city council at their meeting last night gave second reading to an ordinance setting the price of natural gas in the city at 25 cents per 1000 for the next five years and fixing the price of meter rental at 25 cents a month. Members then on motion by Ehrhardt and seconded by Stowell, voted to refer both ordinances back to committee.

Harry Roberts has accepted a position as traveling salesman for the Heintz’s Pickle Company with headquarters at Cincinnati.

100 Years

November 14, 1923

Secretary of State Brown today authorized the incorporation of the Ready Taxicab Company of Sidney, with a capitalization of $5,000. The incorporators are listed as: Huey McClellan, S.V. Wilcutts, Vincent F. Simmons, W.K. Harvey and Ralph C. Peebles.

Jim Noble, golf professional at the Sidney Country Club and formerly professional at the Miami Valley Golf Club of Dayton, will be the “pro” at the Hills and Dales Club next season it was rumored in Dayton yesterday. Noble played a major role in laying out the golf course at the club here.

75 Years

November 14, 1948

The general contract for the construction of the new $85,000 home for the Fraternal Order of Eagles was signed today with Murray Ferguson, local contractor. Signing on behalf of the Eagles were Everett Gardner and Roy Ingersoll, both trustees and members of the building committee. The two-story 50 by 80-foot building, will be erected on East Court Street at the Miami River bridge.

The 80th anniversary of the organization of St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Sidney was observed yesterday with morning and evening services. During the morning worship service, a preliminary sketch for the proposed new church was shown to the congregation.

50 Years

November 14, 1973

Mrs. Wilbur J. Emmons and Mrs. Garland T. Tallman took over first place with five tables in play at this week’s session of the Sidney Duplicate Bridge Club held at 112 ½ N. Ohio Avenue.

PASCO – Mr. and Mrs. Alan Russell held their first horse show Sunday at the Shelby Arena located on Pasco-Montra Road.

Horses were brought from a number of surrounding towns such as Lima, St. Paris, Sidney, Huntsville and Lockington. Entries for the horses numbered about 60 with everyone winning something.

25 Years

November 14, 1998

The Lehman High School girls’ volleyball program is producing results at the college level. Lehman grad Mary Anne Wheeler plays the sport for Otterbein College. Through 32 matches, she has set a new record for single season assists with 907- besting the old record of 887. The conference tournament remains to be played.

The Lehman Lady Cavs volleyball team is headed to the state championship game. It defeated Columbiana Crestview in the semifinal game. The Cavs will play No. 1 ranked Archbold in the championship game.

