Out of the past

125 Years

November 15, 1898

Mises Edna Anderson, Fannie Waucop, Leona Snyder, Alice Whitney, Ora Nutt, Alma Shaw, Elsa Klute, Myra Wilson organized a musical club and orchestra, the object being the study of music. It will be known as the American Glee Club. Leona Snyder is president; Ora Nutt, vice president; Elsa Klute, secretary and treasurer.

——-

Two school districts in Franklin Township, Numbers five and eight, have been closed because of cases of diphtheria.

100 Years

November 15, 1923

The carpeting in the expanded sanctuary of the Reformed Lutheran Church at New Knoxville which was dedicated on Sunday, was purchased from and laid by William Piper and Sons Store in this city. The local firm was awarded the contract in competition with stores in Lima, Dayton and surrounding cities.

——-

Robes were stolen from a number of machines parked in front of the home of Charles Wright in East Sidney last evening. Mr. and Mrs. Wright entertained a number of their friends during the evening and the robes were taken while the owners were in the house. Police have their suspicions.

75 Years

November 15, 1948

Mrs. Elmer Kah will serve as president of the Luther Guild having been elected at the meeting of the group last week. Serving with her will be Mrs. John Mentges, Jr., secretary and Mrs. Ivan Apple, treasurer.

——-

The battle for Suchow, shielding the Nanking-Shanghai area, roared into a climatic phase today and the U.S. embassy urged all American civilians throughout China to leave the country.

50 Years

November 15, 1973

COLUMBUS – Forty years ago today (November 15) 60 men were commissioned in ceremonies at Camp Perry to become Ohio’s first State Highway Patrol.

Fifty-four of those men set out to patrol Ohio’s roads and enforce traffic laws outside the city limits on motorcycles.

Today, 52 cadets will graduate from the patrol’s modern academy here, bringing the force up to the authority full strength of 1,371. But these patrolmen will ride in cars.

——-

A bit of Hawaii moved into the Holiday Inn Thursday evening for the Sidney Jaycees’ 18th annual Hawaiian banquet, attended by 150 people.

Winners of the trip to Hawaii were Mr. and Mrs. Homer Freisthler.

25 Years

November 15, 1998

Rep. John Boehner the Speaker of the House, is facing a challenge to his leadership. Oklahoma Rep J.C. Watts feels he may have enough votes to unseat Boehner. There will be a vote next week to determine if there will be a leadership change.

——-

The Monarch Machine Tool Company of Sidney posted an excellent result for the third quarter this year. The company reported earnings of $439,000 versus a loss of $176,000 for the third quarter last year. Sales actually declined, but cost containment measures accounted for the increase in profit.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.