Out of the past

125 Years

November 16, 1898

It was an immense crowd that was in attendance at the reception given by members of Company L, Third Ohio Volunteer Infantry at the armory last evening. Strictly informal, the boys sought to entertain the people of Sidney for the interest and good feeling evidenced in their welfare during their absence in the Spanish-American War. Surprise presentations were a gold-headed cane to Col. Eli Davis, who assisted in the recruiting and a gold-mounted sword to Capt. W.T. Amos from members of the company.

——-

Miss Catherine Amann has purchased the building and ground occupied by the Blue Front grocery on the north side of the square of John C. Steinle. The consideration is $7,800.

——-

Joseph Staley, who left here about two years ago and went to Alaska to prospect for gold, arrived home this noon. Mr. Staley and his brother, Dan, have some very valuable gold claims in Alaska and have been taking out considerable gold.

100 Years

November 16, 1923

Mayor-elect Roy Bland announced today his selection of Joseph A. Clem to serve as director of public service when he enters on his duties as mayor of Sidney next January. Clem was service director under former Mayor Forsythe. He will succeed Frank Smith, present service director.

———

Charles Wells, who has the exceptional talent for imitating birds in whistling sacred music, will present a special selection at the regular worship service Sunday evening at the First Presbyterian Church. Members of the Christian Endeavor will attend the service in a body.

——-

Dr. J.R. Conner, Kerr Carey and Bart Saxby have returned home after a hunting trip of several days in Quebec. They brought back three moose and three deer with them, the result of their hunt.

75 Years

November 16, 1948

W.M. Cotton, community relations director at the National Cash Register Co., speaking at the “good fellowship” dinner meeting of the Sidney Civic Association at the Masonic Temple last evening, blamed the comparatively quick changeover from an agricultural to an industrial economy for the unrest and uncertainty prevalent today. He advocated closer ties with community issues on the part of citizens.

——-

Members of the Anna Community Grange named Wilda Bell master of the grange at the annual election of officers held last evening. Leo Christman was elected overseer; Mrs. Carl Worthington, lecturer; Louis Bertsch, steward; Marvin Wollman, assistant steward, Mrs. Ralph VanHorn, chaplain; Roy Wrigley, treasurer and Gladys Christman, secretary.

——-

Damage estimated at $150 to a plate glass window at the Peerless Cleaners, 245 West Poplar Street was inflicted sometime during the night when unknown vandals threw a small metal cartridge through the window.

50 Years

November 16, 1973

Louis Steenrod, Maplewood, received the Goodyear award from Goodyear representative Ray Gerlich at the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District’s 26th annual dinner meeting. The award goes to the district’s outstanding cooperator in conservation practices.

——-

LONDON – Maureen Baker, the designer of Princess Anne’s bridal gown, said Thursday she was offered a $50,000 bribe to disclose the secrets of the dress to the American garment industry before the wedding.

“Of course, honor came first,” Mrs. Baker said. “It was a privilege to make Princess Anne’s dress.”

25 Years

November 16, 1998

The Sidney High School students performed the time-honored “Lip-Sync” activity recently. Holly Cagle and Chris Baird won first place. Also receiving awards were Ben Raterman, Ray Woodruff, and Drew Wenrich. The juniors won the class award. There are usually 250 performers. This was the 14th year for the activity.

——-

Vice-mayor Merrill Asher urged city council to adopt additional charges for those using emergency services in order to help pay for extra costs incurred with the hiring of 3 additional fire fighters. Chief Stan Crosley agreed to gather the data for council to analyze. City Manager Mike Puckett and others expressed doubt about the wisdom of such a plan.

