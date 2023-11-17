Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Nathan J. Barhorst, 40, of Fort Loramie, was charged with stopping for school bus, $186 fine.

Austin Michael Sutter, 23, of Sidney, was charged with right way when turning left, $130 fine.

Isaac T. Frey, 22, of Wapakoneta, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.

Gerriann Reiss Hemmert, 38, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Aulneshia Tramel Parson, 39, of Troy, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Cameron Paul Wireman, 23, of Minster, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Mackenzie Nicole Ault, 22, of Coldwater, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Hailey Sue Rose Lutz, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Mark Allen Rayney, 51, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lucas Matthew Ward, 46, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Thomas Allen Keyer, 72, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rita S. Burke, 71, of Saint Marys, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

James L. Ganger, 56, of Port Jefferson, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Lawrence Joseph Monnin, 82, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Rex H. Kidder, 44, of Maplewood, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $186 fine.

Robert A. Ott, 24, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Oscar A. Flores, 36, of Houston, Texas, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Mark A. Stewart, 35, of Celina, was charged with rules turns at intersections, $130 fine.

Ryan M. Keeling, 29, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kaden Thomas Hill, 18, of Covington, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, $275 fine.

Haley R. Germann, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Calvin Streb, 66, of Fletcher, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron J. Young, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark Dana Anderson, 63, of Beavercreek, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dustin Edward Winner, 19, of Piqua, was charged with driving left of center, $130 fine.

Kevin R. Smail, 52, of Conover, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Robert D. Blocher, 63, of Larwill, Indiana, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Konner M. Cripe, 23, of Laketon, Indiana, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Edwin J. Davis, 25, of Laketon, Indiana, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Angela Nicole Degideo, 40, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dhalwinder S. Dhaliwal, 26, of Schomberg, Ontario, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Candra J. Moser, 36, of Bellevue, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ariel Silverio, 47, of Lantana, Florida, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Sueella LynnTaborn, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Brent M. Fuduloff, 18, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Brian Thomas Batten, 51, of Noblesville, Indiana, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Rosalyn Paige Cunningham, 20, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Tracy L. Brock, 62, of Piqua, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Lorie M. Biegel, 63, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Renee Michelle Gerling, 44, of Yorkshire, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathaniel Michael Moore, II, 37, of Dayton, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Carey Michelle Piehl, 46, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathaniel Michael Moore, II, 37, of Dayton, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Carey Michelle Piehl, 46, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kylie Ann Marie Shultz, 26, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James R. Smith, 42, of Ridgeview, West Virginia, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Jordan David Wagner, 18, of Luna Pier, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James N. Drinkard, 63, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Ronald A. Mealy, 56, of Piqua, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Travis P. Hepp, 45, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone