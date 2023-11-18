Community support vital to local agencies

SIDNEY — Giving for the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day is underway through Nov. 28. The event challenges donors of 27 participating organizations to help their organizations receive $5,000 in matching money.

Match Day began in 2017 to recognize the Community Foundation’s 65th anniversary. Each year more charities open an organization fund within the Foundation, giving them an invested reserve and the opportunity to participate in Match Day.

This edition highlights four participating organizations and the projects or programs that Match Day gifts will support.

Charity League of Shelby County is an all-volunteer organization that will use Match Day gifts to expand the number of children served by its Giving Love Opportunity and Warmth (GLOW) program. Each December, Charity League provides clothing essentials and Christmas gifts to children identified by schools and human service agencies. Should gifts exceed the amount needed for GLOW, the group will expand the clothing program to serve children more than once a year or in periods of significant life changing events.

New Choices provides an emergency shelter, crisis intervention, education and advocacy for adults and children who are domestic violence victims. This year’s Match Day funds will be used toward general operating expenses to keep the shelter open and services available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

S&H Products plans to use Match Day gifts to purchase bicycles accessible for those with mobility difficulties. The organization provides services and support for Shelby County residents with developmental disabilities who are 18 or older. They assist individuals in job placement, skill development and learning to become more independent.

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will use funds raised to improve the infant/toddler playground at the Y Child Development program’s Fair Haven location, upgrade equipment for tweens and teens in the Y’s youth center, and add new equipment with interactive technology in the Older Adult and Chronic Disease Prevention Programs.

To support these and other participating organizations on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: “Match” and the participating organization’s name noted on the memo or in an accompanying donation form. Details and donation forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by contacting the organizations. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 28 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 28.

Participating organizations contact their own supporters with information about their needs and ask for gifts that are matched up to a total of $5,000 per organization. All gifts given on behalf of participating organizations, including gifts that exceed the matching amount, are forwarded to be put to work to grow projects, support programs or buy equipment to benefit those they serve.

Match Day participating organizations must have a 501(c)(3) tax status, and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. New participating organizations must also have Shelby County as their primary service area.