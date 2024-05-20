‘Cinderella’ to be performed

SIDNEY- Get ready to be swept off your feet as The Historic Sidney Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic “Cinderella” from May 24- 26.

Featuring a cast of local performers, this rendition of “Cinderella” transports audiences to a world filled with romance, humor, and unforgettable music. From the iconic ballroom scene to the magical transformation of Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage, audiences of all ages will be spellbound by this enchanting story.

Show times are:

• Friday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 25, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale. Prices are $18 for adults and $14 for students/seniors, with all tickets subject to a $2 ticketing fee. Secure seats by visiting www.sidneytheatre.org or by purchasing tickets at the door before each performance.

For more information and updates, visit www.sidneytheatre.org or follow The Historic Sidney Theatre on social media.