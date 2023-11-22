November is National Adoption Month

By Betsy Kimbler

Guest columnist

National Adoption Month is celebrated every November in an effort to bring national awareness on adoption issues and to bring attention to the need for adoptive families for the children within the foster care system. National Adoption Month also celebrates the families who have grown through adoption. Since January 2020, Shelby County Children Services has finalized 20 adoptions of children in the agency’s permanent custody.

Bart and Hilary Brandewie are licensed foster to adopt caregivers with Shelby County Children Services. They have experienced adoption firsthand, stating, “Adoption has completely changed our lives. Our two boys have been the best blessing and we can’t imagine our life without them, they’ve given us a higher purpose and a greater responsibility to do better every day. Adoption has fulfilled our lifelong dreams of becoming parents and raising a family. Experiencing the joys of life through their eyes has been so rewarding, there is nothing better!”

Not only are adoptive families needed nationally, but in our community as well. Every child deserves a permanent home where they can be loved, cared for, and kept safe. Children who end up in the agency’s permanent custody need a family to consider their own in order to have stability and structure in their lives. Many children in the foster care system will not return to their biological or removal family, and this is where prospective families can help!

Prospective adoptive/foster parents must be at least 18 years of age. Prospective adoptive/foster parents must be able to meet basic income guidelines, have reliable transportation, and have an adequate space to add a child to their home. Prospective adoptive/foster parents are required to take training during the home study process in order to expand their knowledge on foster and adoption issues. The licensing process can take up to six months. This process includes extensive interviews with a caseworker, several background checks, references and gathering financial and medical information. If you aren’t sure if you would qualify, please reach out to us. Our agency offers support throughout the entire process.

Shelby County Job and Family Services – Children Services Division needs your help. Our county needs people who are willing to step up and make a difference in our community. Our county needs people who want to have a positive impact on local children by opening their hearts and their homes to them.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive or foster parent through Shelby County Children Services Division, reach out to Betsy Kimbler at 937-498-4981 extension 2843, or email her at [email protected].

The writer is the Foster Care Coordinator for Shelby County Job and Family Services.