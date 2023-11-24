‘The Nutcracker’ comes to life in Sidney

Practicing a scene from “The Nutcracker” are, left to right, Nora Aiken,15, Elizabeth Smedley, 16, and Alena Reese, 15. The three were taking part in a practice session at the Sidney Dance Company studio on Saturday, Sept. 18. Aiken is the daughter of Jesse and Leslie Aiken. Smedley is the daughter of Troy and Shelley Smedley. Reese is the daughter of Jerry and Lisa Reese. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Catherine Smedley, left, 13, of Sidney, and Brock Swinger, 15, of Anna, rehearse a scene from “The Nutcracker” at the Sidney Dance Company studio on Saturday, Sept. 18. Catherine is the daughter of Troy and Shelley Smedley. Swinger is the son of Tony Swiger and Krystal Swiger Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Summer Sprowl, 15, of Sidney, practices a scene from Ҕhe NutcrackerӠat the Sidney Dance Company studio on Saturday, Sept. 18. Sprowl is the daughter of Bobby and Ashley Sprowl. Daughter of Bobby and Ashley Sprowl Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Dance students practice a scene from “The Nutcracker” at the Sidney Dance Company studio on Saturday, Sept. 18. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Dance students practice a scene from “The Nutcracker” at the Sidney Dance Company studio on Saturday, Sept. 18. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The holiday spirit comes alive when dancers from the Sidney Dance Company performs “The Nutcracker” at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Nov. 30-Dec. 3.

“The Nutcracker” was written by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1892 and its magic continues to enthrall audiences and performers.

Act I is set in the Great Room of the Stahlbaum home, where a Christmas tree has been decorated for the Christmas party the family is hosting. The act features The Party with the Children’s March, the Parents’ Dance, the arrival of Drosselmeyer and his gifts, the Nutcracker Toy, the Growing Tree, the Mouse Queen and the battle and Clara and the Prince setting, which is in an enchanted forest filled with dancing snowflakes and Snow Queen, who helps Clara and the Prince travel to his kingdom. The act concludes with the Waltz of the Snowflakes.

The setting for Act II is the Land of the Sweets, the kingdom where the Prince and his subjects, all made of various sweets and delicacies, reside. The act features the retelling of the adventures, Chocolate from Spain, Tea from China, the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Dance of the Cavalier, the Waltz of the Flowers, Coffee from Arabia, Sugar Plum and Cavalier Pas de Deux, Mother Ginger and her children, candy canes from Russia, marzipan, Sugar Plum and Cavalier Coda and the final waltz and apotheosis.

Some of the dancers were asked to share their feelings about being part of “The Nutcracker” legacy.

“I feel happy to be a part of the Nutcracker and honored to be a part of a really good show,” said Libby Jane Magoteaux, 14, daughter of Kyle and Sarah Jane Magoteaux, of Piqua.

Colleen Chalfant, 16, daughter of Wayne Chalfant and Jennifer Chalfant, of Sidney, said she feels the excitement of the show.

“It is always exciting to be a part of something bigger than yourself and to be able to perform and show others what you have been working on for so long,” said Chalfant.

“It’s one of my favorites because it’s a Christmas classic and really beautiful, said Kara Kellner, 17, daughter of Ken and Jennifer Kellner, of Sidney.

“To me the Nutcracker represents nostalgic Christmas and I have enjoyed being able to share this time with my friends over the years as we have brought a bit of magic to others,” said Elizabeth Smedley, 16, daughter of Troy and Shelley Smedley, of Sidney.

“The Nutcracker” cast – in order of appearance – is Maids, Killarney Cooper, Mia McFarland; Mother, Anika Arcikauskas; Father, Nerijus Arcikauskas; Clara, Catherine Smedley; Fritz, John Paul Reese; Party Moms, Colleen Chalfant, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Alena Reese, Logan Shaw, Elizabeth Smedley, Summer Sprowl; Party Dads, Preston King, Augustine Reese, Jay Bensman, Kevin Frazier-Jones, Brendan Green, Cameron Klopfenstein; Lead Party Girls, Sumire Tamura, Kinley Cotterman, Isabella Sherwood, Lena Hamilton; Party Girls, Kaitlyn Wallace, Gracelynn Gopp, DecLynn Johnston, Emilia Horner, Audrey Teasel, Charlotte Teasley, Lydia Cavinder, Elizabeth Wolaver, Chanise Robinson, Lydia Blenman, Mackenzie Coverstone; Party Boys, Justin Hoglund, Henry McFarland, Evan Wallace; Drosselmeyer, Corey McFarland; Drosselmeyer’s Nephew, Keaton Shaffer; Jester Doll, Dublin Cooper Dolly Doll, Molly Keiser; Ballerina Doll, Lexi Elliot; Soldier Doll, Portia Hill; Nutcracker, Nora Aiken;

oy Soldiers, Anika Arcikauskas, Colleen Chalfant, Kara Kellner, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Alena Reese, Elizabeth Smedley, Summer Sprowl; Rat King, Logan Shaw,

Also, Mice, Killarney Cooper, Katelyn Curlis, Portia Hill, Mia McFarland, Aurora Smith, Sumire Tamura, Addison Wentz; Little Mice, Corinna Smith, Cheyanne Hoglund, Lillian Yoh, Coraline Teasley, Addison Liggett, Henry McFarland, Emilia Horner; Prince, Brock Swiger; Snow Queen, Colleen ChalfantSnow King, Dominic Reese; Snowflakes, Nora Aiken, Anika Arcikauskas, Kara Kellner, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Alena Reese, Logan Shaw, Elizabeth Smedley, Summer Sprowl, Dublin Cooper, Killarney Cooper, Kinley Cotterman, Katelyn Curlis, Lexi Elliott, Lena Hamilton, Portia Hill, Molly Keiser, Mia McFarland, Isabella Sherwood, Aurora Smith, Sumire Tamura, Addison Wentz; Snowmen, Peyton Osborne, Louis Hauff, Timmion Lichtenberg, Keaton Shaffer, Anthony Kellner, Augustine Reese, Cameron Klopfenstein, Brendan Green; Little Snowflakes, Haisley Hoaglin, Corinna Smith, Cheyanne Hoglund, Lillian Yoh, Coraline Teasley, Addison Liggett, Emilia Horner, Kaitlyn Wallace, Gracelynn Gopp, DecLynn Johnston, Audrey Teasel, Charlotte Teasley, Lydia Cavinder, Elizabeth Wolaver, Chanise Robinson, Lydia Blenman, Mackenzie Coverstone; Angels, Naomi Beers, Aliviah Clark, Olivia Conner, Lucy Roberts, Olive Roberts; Sugar Plum Fairy, Kara Kellner; Cavalier, Anthony Kellner; Chocolate (Spanish, Nora Aiken, Alena Reese; Coffee (Arabian), Summer Sprowl; Tea (Chinese) Kinley Cotterman, Lena Hamilton, Isabella Sherwood; Candy Canes, Dublin Cooper (lead), Louis Hauff (lead), Katelyn Curlis, Portia Hill, Mia McFarland, Sumire Tamura, Justin Hoglund, John Paul Reese, Evan Wallace; Marzipan (French), Anika Arcikauskas, Colleen Chalfant, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Logan Shaw; Flowers, Nora Aiken, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Alena Reese, Summer Sprowl; Killarney Cooper, Lexi Elliott, Aurora Smith, Addison Wentz; Flower Men, Augustine Reese, Peyton Osborne, Timmion Lichtenberg, Keaton Shaffer, Dominic Reese; Dew Drop, Elizabeth Smedley; Mother Ginger, Molly Keiser; Polchinelles, Cheyanna Hoglund, Corinna Smith, Coraline Teasley, Elizabeth Wolaver.

The Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 shows begins at 7:30 p.m.The shows on Dec. 2-3 begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for students and senior citizens. Tickets for the show can be purchased at sidneytheatre.org.