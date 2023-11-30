City record

Crashes

David L. Steinbarger, 75, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 29 at 3:38 p.m.

Steinbarger was parked in a driveway on Gemini Drive. A vehicle owned by Timothy Bodenmiller, of Sidney, was parked on Gemini Drive. Steinbarger backed out of the driveway and struck the parked vehicle.

• Amelia Sein McCarthy, 84, of Jackson Center, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 28 at 11:44 a.m.

Debra K. Nation, 59, of Sidney, was on South Vandemark Road at a red light at the intersection of Fair Road. Nation entered the intersection when the light turned green and was struck by McCarthy, who ran the red light as she was traveling westbound on Fair Road. The vehicle Nation was driving was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Kenneth E. Gehret, 65, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 28 at 10:37 a.m.

Kathryn Leigh Plieman-Opperman, 46, of Anna, was traveling eastbound on West Michigan Street when she was struck by Gehret, who was turning right from a private driveway.

• John J. Sherman, 47, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 27 at 5:21 p.m.

Sherman backed out of a private driveway on West Bennett Street and struck a parked vehicle on the street owned by Timothy L. Hutchinson, of Sidney.

Police call log

WEDNESDAY

-6:26 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Forest Street.

-4:55 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-4:38 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-3:38 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 200 block of Gemini Drive,

-2:33 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-12:12 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-8:50 a.m.: warrant. Billy Gene Miller, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:39 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Merri Lane.

-6:12 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

TUESDAY

-11:32 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-9:39 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-9:23 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:24 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of North Vandemark Road and Gleason Street.

-12:55 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 100 block of Pike Street.

-11:44 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Fair Road and South Vandemark Road.

-10:38 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-10:37 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue log

WEDNESDAY

-4 to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-2:25 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

7:53 a.m. to 11:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell