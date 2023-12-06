Christmas is coming

Hello! If you are reading this I will assume that you have successfully come out of your Thanksgiving dinner food coma! Wow! All that yummy food that you look forward to once a year! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving.

December is here and we all know what that means. Winter weather. I love the look of a new fallen snow. When you step outside and everything seems so quiet and peaceful. The way the snow sparkles in the moonlight is my favorite.

Christmas is just around the corner and the light displays in my neighborhood are increasing each night. I love driving around and looking at Christmas lights. We put up lights one year, about 20 years ago. My husband was the one that had to climb up on the ladder since I am not good with heights. I had bought what I thought were going to be easy to hang scalloped lights. This was not the case. They came out of the box in a tangled and jumbled mess! We got about half way down the front of the house and my wonderful hubby had reached his breaking point. “I will never do this again” was his comment and he is a man of his word. I laugh as I look back on this memory, especially when we are driving around looking at everyone else’s lights.

There are so many different events and opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season, just check out the Sidney Daily News Let Yourself Go column. There are live nativity’s, concerts, Santa visits and much more. If you haven’t driven downtown since the lights have been turned on, you really need to. They are absolutely beautiful and the true meaning of Christmas is represented on the south side of the square with a manger scene.

If you are 50 or better I invite you to our Christmas dance on Friday, Dec. 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the dance begins at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. This year if you dress as one of your favorite Christmas movie characters you will be entered into a special door prize drawing.

Shopping for Christmas presents is one of my favorite things to do. My husband and I went the day after Thanksgiving and are done already. What a relief! If you are looking for a unique gift for that hard to buy for person, why not consider a gift membership to the Senior Center? It is a gift that keeps giving all year long!! For more information, call us at 937-492-5266.

Winter weather is troublesome at times, be prepared with extra food, medicine, etc so that if the weather is bad you won’t have to drive anywhere. Having extra batteries and some flashlights on hand is a good idea too. For more tips on being prepared for bad weather go online to: https://info4seniors.org/help-older-neighbors-in-extreme-weather/.

Whatever you do this holiday season, take time to “be in the moment.” Taking pictures is fun, but don’t let that be the main purpose for what, where and how you spend time with loved ones.

Until I see you at the center, I wish you a very blessed and Merry Christmas!

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.