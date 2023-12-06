Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Registration is now open to request free tickets to the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight holiday concerts scheduled for Dec. 19 and 20. The band will celebrate the holidays with a variety of classic holiday favorites in two performances at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, beginning at 7 p.m. each day. The concerts will take place in the museum’s second building and last approximately 70-90 minutes. Due to the popularity of these free concerts, tickets are required and limited to six tickets per person. Ticket requests can be made by visiting www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/. Paper tickets will not be issued this year. Requestors will receive a digital confirmation of their ticket request.

• Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Wapakoneta, will host its annual Holiday Lights display until Sunday, Jan. 7. The lights will be turned on at dusk each night. The displays are open and free to the public with a guest book and donation box located at the front entrance.

• National Museum of the United State Air Force’s free, hands-on, retro-futuristic experience titled Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure will be open for just three more weeks, through Dec. 10. Located in the museum’s 4th Building, Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure is free to all visitors and will be open during regular museum hours of 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 10.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton, presents CoSHOP Holiday 2023, a curated collection of over 500 holiday and winter-themed fine art and fine craft from select community-driven artists and benefitting the arts community and The Co. CoSHOP Holiday runs through Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Additional hours are Holly Days at The Arcade, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec, 6-7 open until 8 p.m. and Friday, Dec, 8, open until 9 p.m.

• Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland returns to the Newport Aquarium from Nov. 24-Dec. 24. The adventure begins in the Surrounded by Sharks tank where visitors can talk with Santa while he’s diving underwater. Children will be able to make magical bubbles with their special Christmas wish inside.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, through Dec. 31. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Rosy Toes Designs. Lucy Chapman focuses on using natural fibers and repurposed materials that are both friendly to the environment and a joy to use. This year’s offerings include Christmas trees and birds created from recycled sweaters, as well as wet and needle felted leaf ornaments. Each piece is individually handcrafted and one of a kind. Prices range from $6 – $15. Chapman’s work can be found November and December at Brukner Nature Center. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

• Coffee With Comrades, The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 E. North St., Sidney, 11 a.m. Connect with veterans and enjoy a cup of coffee.

• The 42nd Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All Shelby County residents are welcome to come and enjoy this meal. The meal will be held in the Emergency Management Association building at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Meals will only be delivered to homebound adults who call in their reservation to Shelby County United Way, at 937-492-2101, ext. 1005. Reservations for home delivered meals must be made no later than noon Thursday, Dec. 7.

• Greenville VFW’s Darke County Singles Dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. The dance will be held from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Cotton. Food will be available. There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Singles and couples are welcome. You must be 21 years of age to attend. Tickets for the Dec. 30 New Year’s dance are now on sale for $15 per person.

SUNDAY, DEC. 10

• Lima Area Youth Orchestra performs annual Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. in the Lima Senior High School Auditorium, 1 Spartan Way, Lima. The concert is free and open to the public.