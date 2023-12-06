Monday/Tuesday scoreboard: Anna beats Jackson Center 32-22

Anna’s Brenna Cobb drives past Jackson Center’s De Lichtenberg at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Presley Reese, left, and Addie Biederman squeeze out Anna’s Brenna Cobb for ball control at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Addison Bales looks to pass while covered by Jackson Center’s Kendall Reese at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Ava Reed, left, and Jackson Center’s Grace Prenger scramble for ball control at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Brenna Cobb falls into the crowd while chasing a loose ball at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

TUESDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Sidney 55, Tecumseh 39: Read more here.

• Girls basketball

Anna 32, Jackson Center 22: The Rockets improved 2-2 overall and 1-1 in SCAL play with a win on their home court on Tuesday. Jackson Center dropped to 3-1 and 1-1, respectively.

Fort Loramie 66, Botkins 18: The Redskins led 23-6 by the end of the first quarter and dominated the rest of the way in an SCAL game on Tuesday in Botkins. Skyler Albers led Fort Loramie (3-1, 2-0) with 16 points and seven steals. Victoria Mescher scored 14 points and Summer Hoying scored 10. Delana Pitts and Jana Metz each scored seven points for Botkins (2-1, 0-1).

Russia 48, Fairlawn 20: The Raiders (2-3, 1-1) won their second straight game by picking up an SCAL win at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. The Jets dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Lehman Catholic 32, Houston 29: Lehman won in its season opener on Tuesday at Schlater Gymnasium. Houston dropped to 2-1.

MONDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Triad 44, Fairlawn 41: The Jets (1-3) couldn’t hold on to the lead in the second half in a nonconference game on their home court on Monday. Triad used a 12-7 scoring edge in the third quarter and 15-12 edge in the fourth to rally from a 22-17 halftime deficit.

Lima Bath 69, Sidney 65 OT: Read more here.

