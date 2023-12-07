Out of the past

125 years

December 7, 1898

South Main Avenue has been converted into a racecourse during the good sleighing and lovers of fast horses are to be seen speeding their horses every afternoon. Several races have been run, and a large crowd was congregated at the corner of Court Street and Main Avenue this afternoon to see the races.

——-

E.E. Kah is having electric lights placed in his jewelry store.

100 years

December 7, 1923

The Shelby County Building and Loan Association has filed several actions in common pleas court for foreclosure procedures against the Dixie Grove dancing pavilion on the Dixie highway south of Sidney. Unpaid notes amount to $17,826.

——-

E.E. Trout and Henry C. Shaffer have formed a partnership and will engage in the real estate and insurance business after Jan. 1. The new firm will be known as the Acme Realty Co., and will open offices in the Thedieck building, when Mayor Trout retires from office.

75 years

December 7, 1948

Miss Myrtle Whited, medical missionary in China, is returning to her home in Sidney, according to a message received by her sister, Mrs. Frank Cowan. Miss Whited served for more than 15 years in the medical mission field in China until forced to return home in 1941 because of World War II. She returned to China in 1946.

50 years

December 7, 1973

Sidney City Board of Education members were surprised when they looked up at the clock in the library at Bridgeview Middle School during a board meeting Monday. A sign was hung over the face of the clock and read, “Time is passing – are you?”

——-

Mrs. Karl Freytag will serve as president for Sacred Heart Altar Rosary Society for the coming year. Serving with Mrs. Freytag will be Mrs. Robert Barnhart, first vice president; Mrs. Merlin Luthman, second vice president; Mrs. Robert Hilgefort, secretary, and Mrs. Louis Moniaci, treasurer.

25 years

December 7, 1998

CINCINNATI (AP) – Ku Klux Klan members vowed to put up a steel cross on downtown’s Fountain Square after the wooden one they erected there was torn down three times in two days. Klan members had a 10-day display permit obtained from City Hall.

——-

Photo: The Christmas season in Fort Loramie officially began Thursday evening with the Williamsburg Christmas Dinner at the Wilderness Trail Museum. One of the costumed servers at the historic holiday celebration was Shannon Poeppelman, 12. Her guests for the evening were Judy Thaman of Sidney and Clarence and Karin Neels of Sidney.

——-

PHOTO: Gay Smith of Re/Max One of Sidney demonstrates the new electronic key-box system being implemented by area Realtors. The new system is currently in use nationwide and allows a safer process in showing area properties.

——-

College recruiters may learn the same hard lesson defenders have: Troy High School’s Ryan Brewer has never been caught from behind. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound senior rushed for a state-record 2,856 yards and scored 40 touchdowns this season despite playing all year with a broken hand, but hasn’t been overwhelmed by Division I-A scholarship offers. That could change now that Brewer is the 12th winner of the Ohio Associated Press Mr. Football award.

