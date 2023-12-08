Senior citizens club holds meeting

The Jackson Center Senior Citizens Club held its bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Family Life Center (Hall) from 1 to 3 p.m. They do various activities and games, like Bingo. The only prize given out is fond memories. Plenty of food and desserts are served pot-luck style. It is meant to be a fun and relaxing environment for all who visit. It is open to anyone in Shelby County who is 55 and older, and costs $10 a year to join. If anyone is interested in joining, just attend one of their meetings held on the first and third Wednesday of every month.