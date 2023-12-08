Thursday scoreboard: Fort Loramie, Jackson Center win SCAL games

• Boys basketball

Sidney 69, Xenia 47: Read more here.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 54, Xenia 24: Read more here.

Fort Loramie 49, Houston 22: The Redskins won an SCAL game on Thursday in Houston. They led 15-4 at the end of the first quarter and 34-11 at halftime. Victoria Mescher scored eight points and had seven rebounds for Fort Loramie (4-1, 3-0). Avery Brandewie also scored eight points. Houston dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Jackson Center 41, Botkins 25: The Tigers won an SCAL game on Thursday in Jackson Center. McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (4-1, 2-1) with 14 points while Addie Biederman scored 12 and Presley Reese scored 10. Jana Metz led the Trojans (2-2, 0-2) with nine points and seven rebounds.

Miami East 57, Lehman Catholic 26: The Cavaliers lost a TRC game on Thursday in Casstown and dropped to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in league play.