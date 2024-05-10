Track and field: Fort Loramie girls, Anna boys win SCAL titles

Fort Loramie’s Izzy Meyer runs in the girls 4x100 meter relay during the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Fort Loramie finished first in 49.97, a program record and meet record. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s John Young, left, edges out Russia’s Samuel Phlipot in the boys 1,600-meter run during the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Young finished first in 4:32.11 while Phlipot was second in 4:32.8. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen competes in the 400-meter run during the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Swearingen was first in 57.59 and was also first in the 100 and 200 dashes. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Jay Muter competes in the 4x200 meter relay at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Victoria Heitkamp, left, and Fort Loramie’s Taylor Schmitmeyer, compete in the 4x200 meter relay at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Ariel Heitkamp competes in the 300 meter hurdles at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Ryan Sanders competes in the 4x100 meter relay at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Gerran Nottage competes in the 400 meter run at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Isaac Holthaus competes in the 300 meter hurdles at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Mylee Shatto competes in the 800 meter run at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Blake Bixler competes in the 800 meter run at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen competes in the 200 meter dash at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Dustin Vasko competes in the 200 meter dash at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Sunni Voisard runs in the 4x200 meter relay at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Brittany Arnold runs in the 1600 meter at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s girls squad ran away for a Shelby County Athletic League title while Anna’s boys beat out Fort Loramie for a league championship.

Most finals in the SCAL meet were held Friday at Redskin Stadium, though some were held along with preliminaries on Wednesday.

Fort Loramie girls finish 1st

Fort Loramie’s girls finished first with 187 points, 91 ahead of second-place Anna. Botkins (90) was third, Houston (58) was fourth, Fairlawn (54) was fifth, Russia (31) was sixth and Jackson Center (11) was seventh.

Fort Loramie’s Ariel Heitkamp finished first in 100-meter hurdles in 15.94 and 300 hurdles in 46.23. Mylee Shatto was first in the 800 run in 2:22.

Fort Loramie’s 4×100 relay of Sunni Voisard, Audrey Wrasman, Taylor Schmitmeyer and Izzy Meyer was first in 49.97, a program and meet record. The 4×200 relay of Heitkamp, Schmitmeyer, Meyer and Voisard finished first in 1:44. The 4×400 relay of Harley Eilerman, Victoria Mescher, Shatto and Heitkamp was first in 4:04.

Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen was first in the 100-meter dash in 12.71, the 200 dash in 25.91 and the 400 dash in 57.59.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold was first in the 1,600 run in 5:23 and the 3,200 run in 11:24.

Russia’s Hazel Francis was first in long jump with a leap of 17-0.

Houston’s Emilee Earl was first in shot put with a throw of 37-11.25, first in discus with a throw of 122-4 and first in pole vault by clearing 10-6.

Anna boys finish 1st

Anna’s boys finished first with 167 points, 31 ahead of second-place Fort Loramie. Botkins (82) finished third, Russia (59) finished fourth, Jackson Center (38) finished fifth, Fairlawn (22) finished sixth and Houston (15) finished seventh.

Anna’s Dustin Vasko was first in the 100-meter dash in 11.72 and the 200 dash in 23.13. Gerran Nottage was first in the 400 dash in 52.38. John Young was first in the 1,600 run in 4:32.11. Blake Bixler was first in the 800 run in 1:58.

Anna’s 4×200 relay of James Valentine, Nottage, Landon Hewitt and Jayson Muter was first in 1:35.

Jackson Center’s Lucas Hartle finished first in 110-meter hurdles in 15.95.

Fort Loramie’s Isaac Holthaus was first in the 300 hurdles in 41.02. Fort Loramie’s 4×200 relay of Max Maurer, Will Holland, Cole Timmerman and Ryan Sanders was first in 45.46. The 4×400 relay of Maurer, DJ Barhorst, Elijah Heitkamp and Holthaus was first in 3:31.

Botkins’ Carson Brown was first in the 3,200 run in 10:07. Colton Pleiman finished first in discus with a throw of 138-3 and first in shot put with a throw of 47-2.75.

Russia’s Xavier Quinter was first in long jump with a leap of 19-7.75. Landon Monnin was first in high jump by clearing 6-4.

Complete results

Complete results for the SCAL meet are available at https://milesplit.live/meets/598114.

TRC finals scheduled for Saturday

Three Rivers Conference finals are scheduled for Saturday at Miami East. This article will be updated with Lehman Catholic’s results.

Reach Sidney Daily News editor Bryant Billing at 937-538-4822, or follow @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook or @TopBillingSport on X (Twitter).