Christmas concert planned for Sunday

The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney Historic Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY – The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney Historic Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St.

UVCO will be hosting their seventh annual Christmas concert this year. They will be adding a little something special into their program this year, a local youth orchestra called “Crescendo!” They are directed by Kendra Krouskop-Smith and have been studying with her between two and five years. They only began playing as a group in April 2023.

As in past years UVCO is again performing the concert to benefit the Alpha Community Center and Bridges Community Action Partnership of Sidney. New toys will be collected at the entrances of the theater for the families of Shelby County.

Selections for the concert will include “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “White Christmas” and “Christmas Eve Sarajevo.” Some new selections have been added this year including “African Holy Night.”

The orchestra will be led by Chief Conductor John Streb along with two guest conductors, Maureen Joines and Beth Bailey.

The UVCO was established in 2016 and includes musicians from all of Shelby County and surrounding areas. Many of the musicians are local students from various county schools and universities.