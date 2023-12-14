Leroy Gehle, left, 10, of Sidney, is handed his DARE diploma from Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye during a DARE graduation ceremony at Sidney Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 14. Sidney middle school students that took part in the DARE program learned the dangers of drug use and how to make thoughtful life decisions. The program was taught by Shelby County Sheriff DARE Officer Brian Strunk. Leroy is the son of Christopher Gehle and Kailea Sneed.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News