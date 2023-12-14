Doing what they can

Mrs. and Mr. Claus take kids shopping for toys in Walmart on Wednesday Dec. 13. The toys were purchased by a private group called the “Do Better Group.” The “Do Better Group,” raised $3200 this Christmas season, which was split amongst 4 families depending on the need of each. The “Do Better Group” has donated to various individuals for a variety of reasons. It has also donated to organizations like New Choices, Inc., and Rustic Hope.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News