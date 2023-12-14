Doing what they can

Mrs. and Mr. Claus take kids shopping for toys in Walmart on Wednesday Dec. 13. The toys were purchased by a private group called the “Do Better Group.” The “Do Better Group,” raised $3200 this Christmas season, which was split amongst 4 families depending on the need of each. The “Do Better Group” has donated to various individuals for a variety of reasons. It has also donated to organizations like New Choices, Inc., and Rustic Hope.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
The toys were purchased by a private group called the “Do Better Group.”
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
clear sky
42.9°F
44.8°
41.6°
100 %
0.6mph
7 %
Fri
49°
Sat
49°
Sun
48°
Mon
45°
Tue
29°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365