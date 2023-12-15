Habitat for Humanity welcomes new board members

Hollinger Lochard Hamer

TROY — “I am excited to share the addition of three dedicated community leaders and professionals to the Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors starting in January” said Scott Barr, the organization’s new executive director. Joining the board are Mike Lochard, owner of Lochard Inc., Mickey Hamer, retired site leader at Cargill Sidney, and Chad Hollinger, fire chief for the city of Sidney.

“These three additions bring to the board extensive leadership and strategic planning skills, a proven record of service to their communities, and a personal passion to improve the lives of our residents,” said Barr.

Lochard is a third-generation business owner of Lochard Inc. He operates an HVAC and plumbing business, a hardware store, and a machine shop. In 2022, Lochard was awarded the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce’s Zenith Award for his lifetime community service. Lochard is currently serving on the boards of the Community Foundation of Shelby County, Raise the Roof for the Arts, Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership, Community Improvement Corporation, and is a past board chair and member of the Shelby County United Way and former campaign chair of the United Way Annual Campaign. Lochard lives in Sidney and is married to Annette.

Hamer retired as the site lead at Sidney Cargill and is currently consulting. Hamer was instrumental in the strategic planning and construction of the multimillion-dollar capital investment making the site the largest soybean processing facility in North America. During his career he worked for Heinz in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Golden State Foods in Irvine, California, where he served on the company’s GSF Charitable Foundation. Hamer has been a long time United Way Allocation and Campaign Volunteer and currently serves on the boards of the Wilson Health Foundation and Shelby County CASA. Hamer lives in Troy, and is married to Jill.

Hollinger is the fire chief for the city of Sidney. Hollinger currently service on the Shelby County United Way board and Executive Committee. He was the board chair in 2022. Hollinger also serves on the New Choices Domestic Violence Shelter board. Hollinger has past construction experience, and the Sidney Fire Department has assisted in past new home builds for Habitat for Humanity. Hollinger lives in Sidney, Ohio, and is married to Beth.

The three are joining a talented team of dedicated board members that include Jason Haak, superintendent and CEO of the UVCC; Paula Hill, owner and realtor of Homes by Hill Fathom Realty, Gustavo Menezes, director of Planning and Development at Copeland; Chris Ellington, attorney at FGKS Law, Nick Barley, CPA and partner at Kentner Sellers LLP; Tom Bergman, human resources manager, Ferguson Construction; and Seth Middleton, commercial lender at Minster Bank.

“2024 is going to be a year of expansive growth for Habitat, especially in our critical home repair program. We are still evaluating future board candidates to assist in in our programming growth strategies” said Barr.