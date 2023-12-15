Out of the past

125 years

December 15, 1898

The council at Botkins has passed an ordinance, prohibiting skating and swimming on or in their reservoir. The penalty is a fine and workhouse sentence.

———

The hunters of Shelby and adjoining counties will meet at the county auditor’s office in Sidney the afternoon of Dec. 20 for the purpose of organizing a hunters’ association.

100 years

December 15, 1923

Thomas Robinson has purchased the grocery of John Sheffbuch at the corner of St. Marys Avenue and Maple Street and will assume charge next week. Robinson resigned his position with the Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. today, having been manager of their store here since the opening last spring. He was formerly associated with the Kroger Co.

75 years

December 15, 1948

Members of city council at their meeting last evening approved a recommendation calling for installation of street lights on North Linden Avenue, Shie Avenue, Brookburn Street, St. Marys Avenue, and Brooklyn Avenue. Traffic lights at North Main Avenue and Canal and at Park Street and Oak Avenue were discussed, but no action taken.

50 years

Friday, december 15, 1973

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals, whose 9-4 record already is the best in the six year history of the franchise, go for a 10-4 mark and the championship of the American Conference’s Central Division Sunday against the Houston Oilers. And Bengals Head Coach Paul Brown frankly admits he’s surprised at the success this year. “If someone had asked me at the beginning of the season if I would settle for a 9-5 record, I’d have said yes.”

25 years

December 15, 1998

Sidney is becoming 40.742 acres bigger. On Monday night, Sidney City Council approved the Sidney Baptist Church annexation. The land is along the north side of Court Street, east of the current corporation limits. The annexation will allow for the provision of water and sanitary sewer services to the new Sidney Baptist Church being built near the top of Orbison Hill.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – The 1998 homecoming theme at Jackson Center High School is “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” On Friday, the king and queen will be crowned during the boys junior varsity game against Botkins High School. The candidates for queen are: Holly Borchers, Amanda Fark and Nicole York. The king candidates are: Luke Baker, Dustin Ike and Any Weaver. The king and queen will be crowned by the 1997 royalty, Sarah Clinehens and Travis Elsass.

——-

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. forces triggered a second wave of airstrikes against Iraq today as President Clinton said “it would have been a disaster” if the United States had stood aside and allowed Iraq to develop weapons of mass destruction. Defense Secretary William Cohen said the first round of airstrikes had produced “severe damage” to some targets..

——-

The sale has been completed of the parent company of Baumfolder Corp. of Sidney to a German company for roughly $60 million, said Michael Grauel, Baumfolder chief executive officer. The sale of the Stahl Gmbh and Co. headquartered in Ludwisburg, Germany, to Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Crop.) In Heidelberg, Germany, was announced Wednesday to the 146 employees at the Sidney plant.

