Cards with Santa

Santa plays Uno with sisters, left to right, Alexa Russell, 14, Jasmyn Russell, 11, and Kylee Russell, 13, all of Sidney. Santa came to Cog’s N Gear’s, on Friday, Dec. 16, to play some of the many games offered by the restaurant with kids and listen to their Christmas wish list. The kids are the children of Jennifer Russell and Jeff Martin.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News