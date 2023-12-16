Out of the past

125 years

December 16, 1898

There will be a debate at the McCloskey school house on Thursday evening. The subject for debate will be: Woman’s Suffrage.

——-

A petition is being circulated at the high school for one session of school a day, from 8 to 12 o’clock. It is pointed out the same amount of work could be accomplished as now. It is said to be looked upon favorably by the school board and has been signed by several of the teachers.

100 years

December 16, 1923

The congregation of St. John’s Lutheran Church has issued a call to the Rev. F.J. Mittermaier, of Willowdell, to fill the place as pastor of the church, filling the vacancy created when Rev. D.F. Schultz accepted the call to the pastorate at a church in Washington D.C.

——-

Prohibition officers, headed by special guest C.T. Zellers, of Dayton, made several raids at various places in this city last week, seeking evidence in the trafficking and manufacturing of liquor. Nothing was found and no arrests were made.

75 years

December 16, 1948

Auglaize County authorities are searching for a holdup artist who flagged down a Sidney truck driver on Route 25 four miles north of Sidney yesterday and forced him at gunpoint to drive north through Wapakoneta, evicting the Sidney man just north of that city. Ronald Coffman, Buckeye Terrace, was the drive of the Quality Dairy truck found later abandoned near Route 69 on the Blank Pike.

——-

The Shelby County Saddle Club stood on the threshold of a brand new year today following the annual election of officers last evening: Harold DeVelvis was named president; Marcus Hagelberger, vice president; Minor Howell, treasurer; Sylvester Kies, executive secretary, and Andree Kies, corresponding secretary.

50 years

December 16, 1973

Sidney High has 10 returning letter winners in wrestling for the 1973-74 campaign. They are Mike Kuna, Taylor Young, Jim McCracken, Mark Schwaiger, Ron Hughes, Tim Ralph, Sam Palmisano, Dave Smith, Dave Cotterman and Kim Gasaway.

——-

The association of Atty. John M. Garmhausen as a member of the law firm of Garmhausen, Kerrigan, Elsass & Co., L.P.A. was announced today by Thomas W. Kerrigan. Atty. Garmhausen is a lifelong resident of Sidney and was admitted to the Ohio Bar Nov. 3 of this year. He received a Juris Doctor degree cum laude from the Ohio State University College of Law in June, 1973.

25 years

December 16, 1998

HOUSTON – The 1998 homecoming theme at Houston High School is “Starry, Starry Night.” On Friday, the king and queen will be crowned during the boys junior varsity game against Fairlawn High School. The senior candidates for queen are: Tara Hughes, Casie Ritter and Leslie Roeth. Senior king candidates are: Shaun Cowan, Jeremy Fogt and Mike Homan. The king and queen will be crowned by the 1997 royalty, Chad Dulin and Linda Yaney.

——-

PHOTO: Hardin Elementary School students Amelia Wehrman and Amy Meyer recently won the first round of a statewide poster contest on recycling sponsored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. If they win the final round in March, their artwork will be part of a calendar that will be given to schools, libraries and offices all around Ohio.

