Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97 member Dominic Richardson, 12, of Sidney, places a wreath on behalf of the U.S. Army with Airforce Veteran Ted Daniel, left, of Fort Loramie, and Vietnam Veteran Steve Egbert, of Sidney. Wreaths were placed for each branch of the military during a Wreaths Across America Ceremony held at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 16. The event was organized by the Shelby County Historical Society. Dominic is the son of Amanda and Jordan Richardson.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Michael Manger, of Anna, places a wreath on the grave of WWI veteran Eugene Millet. Manger was one of the volunteers taking part in a Wreaths Across America Ceremony held at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 16. The event was organized by the Shelby County Historical Society.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Wreaths Across America Ceremony held at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 16.
