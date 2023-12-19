Cohen’s ready to take on new life challenge

Cohen Truesdale will have jaw surgery in January to reallign his jaw so he can breath easier. It is hoped after surgery, his trach, which he’s had since he was one month old, can be removed. Photo courtesy of Katelyn Cook Cohen Truesdale underwent his first surgery when he was 24 hours old. Now he’s preparing for jaw surgery in January. Photo courtesy of Katelyn Cook

SIDNEY — Cohen Truesdale is your typical nine-year-old boy. He loves to play football, basketball, baseball and soccer.

“Football and basketball are my favorite,” said Cohen. “I like to throw the football.”

Cohen is hoping to add another sport to his list: swimming.

Right now he’s limited on the time he can spend in the water since he has a tracheotomy (trach) because of a recessed jaw blocking part of his airway. Jaw surgery is planned for Jan. 22 to move his jaw back so his tongue can lay properly in his mouth, allowing his breathing to become normal.

Surgeons will cut his jaw and then place screws in it. The screws will be turned daily, moving the jaw lower and out into the position it should have been at birth.

“If all is successful, we’re hoping his trach can be removed,” said mom Katelyn Cook.

His recovery time from the surgery is approximately four to six months. During his recovery, he will be doing his schoolwork online. He is a third-grade student at Botkins Elementary School.

The family knew Cohen would have to have jaw surgery, but they had to wait for his jaw to grow enough for it to be performed.

“We’re going to have to find things to keep him occupied,” said Katelyn. “This is just a new obstacle we’re tackling like everything else.”

Once he’s recovered from the surgery, a sleep study will be completed to see if the trach can be removed.

His surgery will be performed at Nationwide Childrens Hospital in Columbus. A 3-D image of his jaw was scanned to see how it doesn’t close like it should.

Cohen was born in Lima but was transferred to Nationwide Childrens after his birth because of complications with breathing. He was in the hospital for three months.

“He was my first child, the first grandchild,” said Katelyn. “When they tell you he has to go to another hospital because of problems with breathing and a face problem, you think the absolute worst. But when they brought him in, he didn’t look like anything was wrong.”

In addition to the problem with his jaw, Cohen was born with tracheoesophageal fistual, which is an abnormal connection between the trachea and windpipe. His esophagus didn’t attach itself to his stomach and instead attached itself to his trachea (windpipe). He had surgery when he was 24 hours old to correct it.

When he was a month old, he had surgery to have a trach implanted because of the jaw and breathing problems.

“He always handles everything like a champ and never lets is (medical problems) hold him back,” said Katelyn.

“We’ve never wrapped him in bubble wrap,” said Granny Lori Cook. “We’ve let him do whatever he wants.”

Cohen has been wearing hearing aids since he was six months old. He was born with hearing impairments in both ears.

“He had a feeding tube for two years,” said Katelyn.

“It’s a joy for us to watch him play sports,” said Lori. “He makes everything look easy to do.

“But he can’t swim because he can’t be submerged into the water. He’s missed out on all the summer swimming activities,” said Lori. “He can’t jump in or go off the diving board. The rest of my grandchildren are part fish” and she’s hoping Cohen will have the same opportunities after he recovers from surgery. “The trach will have to be removed before he can go underwater. And when it is removed, the first thing we’re going to do is throw him in the swimming pool!”

“He’s surrounded by a lot of love, love and support that we’re going to get through this,” said Katelyn.

To help with his expenses for the upcoming surgery, a fundraiser is being planned for Jan. 6 from 3-8 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Sidney. A dinner by donation will be held from 3-7 p.m.

A silent auction will be held along with a gun raffle. Tickets for the gun raffle will be $20 each. There will be a 50/50 drawing and a cash bar will be available.

Live music will be provided by the Gage Thomas Band, of Troy. All prizes will be drawn at 7 p.m.

Anyone wishing to donate a prize or monetary donation should call 419-268-8534 or 937-507-5767.

Cards of encouragement can be sent to Cohen in care of Lori Cook, 417 E. Russell Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

“We’ve let him live the best life he can and have a normal childhood,” said Katelyn. “He’s had his obstacles and struggles and other kids not being nice.”

“We’re nervous but excited about him having the surgery,” she said.

Cohen is also the son of CJ Truesdale, of Botkins. He has three sisters.