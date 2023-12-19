Monday/Tuesday scoreboard: Jackson Center beats Anna on buzzer-beater

j3 Jackson Center’s Lucas Hartle passes while staring at Anna’s Trey Heitkamp at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Trever Huber drives against Anna’s Jacob Feroze at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Mason Carey drives against Jackson Center’s Lucas Hartle at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Reed Platfoot comes up against the defense of Anna’s Brady Wenning at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Evan Myers pulls up in front of Jackson Center’s Cooper Hartle at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Lucas Hartle shoots as Anna’s Jacob Feroze defends at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Trey Heitkamp dodges Jackson Center’s Lucas Heitkamp at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Jacob Feroze passes while covered by Jackson Center’s Lucas Hartle at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Trever Huber drives against Anna’s Jacob Feroze at Anna on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

TUESDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Jackson Center 41, Anna 40: Lucas Hartle hit a shot from beyond half court at the buzzer to lift the Tigers to an SCAL win on Tuesday in Anna. The Rockets led 15-8, 26-15 and 33-32 at the quarter breaks. Hartle led the Tigers (3-3, 2-2 SCAL) with 17 points, including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Reed Platfoot scored 16. Evan Myers led Anna (3-2, 2-1) with 14 points while Mason Carey scored 13.

Fairborn 44, Sidney 42: The Yellow Jackets led throughout but couldn’t hold on late on Tuesday in Fairborn. Sidney led 13-7, 26-20, 31-27 at the quarter breaks. Julius Spradling led the Yellow Jackets (4-2, 3-2 MVL) with 13 points and A’Zon Steele and Jayce Daniel each scored 11 points.

St. Henry 62, Fort Loramie 44: Read more here.

• Girls basketball

Riverside 40, Fairlawn 25: The Jets lost their eighth straight game on Tuesday to drop to 1-9 overall. Avery Perk and Zoie Armbruster each scored nine points for Riverside (3-5).

New Bremen 50, Botkins 30: The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Botkins. DeeDee Pitts led Trojans (3-4) with 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Maddi Frey added six points and five rebounds. Chloe Homan led New Bremen (3-3) with 15 points.

MONDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Milton-Union 59, Houston 53: The Wildcats lost their fifth straight game on Monday to drop to 2-5 overall.