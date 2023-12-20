Planning Commission approves Burr Oak plats

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – The Sidney Planning Commission approved a revised preliminary plat for phases 3-5 and a final plat for phase 5A for the Burr Oak subdivision at a meeting on Dec. 18.

The revisions occurred in phases 5A and 5B where the phase boundary has shifted slightly and updates were made to the size of most parcels. The other items in the proposed plat from 2022 remained the same, such as 61 lots in phase 3 and 52 lots in phase 4; 4.74 acres of parkland for the city; and the layout of the residential areas along with the size of the streets and the size of the open/green spaces.

The final plat for phase 5A included seven new commercial lots; one new multi-family lot; one new stormwater retention lot; two new streets; and the extension of Hoewisher Road.

The next Planning Commission meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.