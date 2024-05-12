Sidney fire department responds to Cargill fire, box alarm called

Sidney firefighters use a fire engine ladder while responding to a fire at Cargill on Sunday, May 12. Cargill is located at 2400 Industrial Drive. A light smoke could be seen rising from the top of the structure. A box alarm was called at 11:30 a.m.. The fire was quickly put out. Also responding to the fire were Anna and Lockington fire departments.
