The long dark night

The winter solstice, Dec. 21, is the longest night of the year. We could say, it is a long dark night. Prolonged darkness can lead to depression and cause emotional distress. In Utqiagvik, Alaska, there is a period of about 60 days that the sun does not rise. Imagine, living in constant darkness for over two months. It is said there is a notable increase in suicide during this dark period.

After the fall of the Western Roman Empire, the phrase “Dark ages” was coined due to the decline in culture and science. There was yet another period of darkness and spiritual quietness recorded in biblical history. For nearly four centuries, the holy prophets had ceased to prophecy a single word. This was highly unusual, as Elijah, Elisha, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel and others including the prophet Malachi, had regularly declared the message of God throughout the generations. This quiet period had brought with it a certain gloom and an absence of spiritual illumination.

Fast-forward to 400 years in the land of Israel. The quietness and darkness was shattered one cold night with an angelic announcement, which reads as follows;

Now the birth of Jesus Christ took place in this way. When his mother Mary had been betrothed to Joseph, before they came together she was found to be with child from the Holy Spirit. And her husband Joseph, being a just man and unwilling to put her to shame, resolved to divorce her quietly. But as he considered these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, “Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary as your wife, for that which is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.” All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet:

“Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel”

(which means, God with us). When Joseph woke from sleep, he did as the angel of the Lord commanded him: he took his wife, but knew her not until she had given birth to a son. And he called his name Jesus.

Matthew 1: 18-25

The night Jesus was born there was a bright star shining above Him that would later guide the wise men to the place of his birth. Christ birth and his life fulfilled the prophecy of Isaiah found in chapter 9 verse 2.

“The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who dwelt in a land of deep darkness, on them has light shone.”

Perhaps you feel as though you are in a long dark night of your own. The circumstances of life certainly try to eclipse the light and hope that Jesus came to give us. Let me remind you that Jesus came to bring us out of the darkness of our sinfulness and despair and into the light of his wonderful salvation!

Jesus said: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” John 8:12 ESV

Friends, Christmas is so much more than gifts, lights and trees. Christmas is about how God’s Son came into our long dark night and made it light. Let me invite you to look to Jesus during this Christmas time. Jesus truly is the reason for the season, and he is indeed the light of the world!

The writer is the senior pastor of Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, 2745 State Route 29 N., Sidney.