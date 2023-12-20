Two injured in crash

A car crashed into the back of an SUV in the eastbound lane of State Route 47 in front of the Port Jefferson Dollar General. The crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Two people were transported by Sidney Fire Department and Anna Rescue Squad ambulances. The Port Jefferson fire department also responded. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
