Out of the past

125 years

December 21, 1898

The grippe is more prevalent in Dayton than ever before. The hospitals are all full, whole families are down and one-half of the police force are confined to their homes. It is spreading rapidly over the Eastern states and is more fatal this year than usual.

——-

William Bimel has set out a row of shade trees at his factory on North Miami Avenue.

100 years

December 21, 1923

The Sidney Rifle Club held its weekly shoot last evening with several excellent scores being made. The Hot Air Shooters, led by Ehrhardt with a score of 100, bested the Live Wires for whom Schultz scored a 99.

——-

The county commissioners this morning let the contract for the proposed new comfort station to be installed in the basement of the courthouse, awarding it to the Robert Dodds and Co., of Bellefontaine at the firms bid of $6,295. There were three other bids received.

75 years

December 21, 1948

The annual Christmas party sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Eagles was held yesterday in the Sidney armory and was attended by more than 2,400 adults and children, officers of the aerie reported today. Although the annual affair has always attracted large crowds this year was the largest.

——-

Luther Heintz was elected president of Farm Council No. 2, when members met in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bell last week for a Christmas party. Walter Ambos was named vice president; Bessie Bell, secretary-treasurer, and Julius Hagedorn, discussion leader.

50 years

December 21, 1973

Three area students have completed 10-week student teaching assignments at Bluffton College. They are Pam Dulaney and William Hudson, both of Sidney, and Rebecca Holt of Jackson Center.

——-

Bishop F. Gerald Ensley today announced the appointment of the Rev. Richard L. Hash Sr. as pastor of Sidney Memorial United Methodist church. Mr. Hash comes to Sidney from the State Line Circuit United Methodist Churches near Conneaut in the denomination’s East Ohio Conference.

25 years

December 21, 1998

Ending a five-month search, the Sidney City Board of Education selected Steve Miller as the district’s new superintendent at its meeting Monday night. Miller is superintendent of Botkins Local Schools, and previously served as superintendent of Russia Local Schools. He is scheduled to assume his new duties March 1 and will be paid $83,000.

——-

HOUSTON – Beth Ann Barlow has been selected by the Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club as the Teen of the Month for November. She is a senior at Houston High School and ranks first in her class with a 4.0 grade-point average.

——-

Two kindergarten students at Longfellow Elementary School hold candy canes as they enjoy a chat with Santa Claus, who paid a visit to the school Tuesday. Shown are: Brandon Morrison, 6, and Derrick Cornett, 6.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.