Taking part in “Operation Jingle Bells” are, left to right, Bailey Mantor, and Andrea Mantor, both of Sidney, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office DARE Officer Deputy Brian Strunk, Madison Mantor, and owner of Mantor Auto and Truck Repair Michelle Mantor, both of Sidney, Zackariah Boeke, 16, of Houston, Blaine Mantor, of Sidney, Amy Boeke, of Houston, Brian Mantor, owner of Mantor Auto & Truck Repair, of Sidney, Emma Manning, 13, of Houston, Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, owner of Best One Tire and Service Heather Pollard, of Piqua, Oaklee Hubbard, 5, Maryanne Rose, and Gunner Hubbard, 7, all of Sidney, and Jeff Pollard owner of Best One Tire and Service, of Piqua. Zackariah and Emma are the children of Amy Boeke. Oaklee and Gunner are the children of Maryanne Rose. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Under the direction of Shelby County Sheriff James R. Frye, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office DARE Program recently conducted “Operation Jingle Bells”. This was the fifth consecutive year for the event and continues to be a huge success.

The event was made possible by the generosity of two sponsors, Brian and Michelle Mantor, owners of Mantor Auto and Truck Repair of Sidney, and Jeff and Heather Pollard, owners of Sidney Tire and Best One Tire of Sidney. This was the fifth consecutive year for the Mantor family and Pollard family to sponsor the event.

Local school districts nominated two families that they felt could use some extra help during the Christmas holiday. The parents of each family provided the sponsors with a wish list for the children. The sponsor then went into action, purchased items and presented the gifts to the families on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the Sidney Walmart Store.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend a thank you to the Mantor family and Pollard family for their continued generosity and service to the community.