Out of the past

125 years

December 22, 1898

Twenty-two of the old deer hunters of Shelby County met in the assembly room of the courthouse this morning to organize a deer hunters’ association. After an informal talk, the association was organized by electing John E. Bush, president; Moses Ashburn, vice president; Hudson Gartley, secretary, and Christ Kingseed, treasurer. Annual dues will be 25 cents, and the initiation fee the same amount.

——-

The late Senator Brice’s physician says the primary cause of his death was la grippe, which developed into pneumonia. Scores of people are dying daily in New York from la grippe, which is very fatal this year.

100 years

December 22, 1923

Paul Kemper was named president of the Sidney Kiwanis Club at the annual election held as a part of the clubs regular meeting at noon today at the Wagner House. William Blake was elected vice president; Hugh Wilson, treasurer; O.S. Kenny, district trustee. Members of the board of directors include: I.B. Huffman, Carl Custenborder, Steve Wilcutts, George Quatman, Rev. E.H. Roberts, and Frank Beeson.

——-

The Sidney post office experienced its biggest day in history yesterday, with the mail 10 percent heavier than any previous day in history. In the 24-hour period, 16,536 pieces of first class mail were handled. It was also the heaviest day in the parcel post department.

75 years

December 22, 1948

Mrs. John K. Zollinger was elected president of the Amici class of the First Presbyterian church when the group’s annual election was held during the Christmas party at the church last evening. Mrs. Stewart Ash was named vice president; Mrs. Ben Dowell, secretary, and Mrs. Robert Schwepe, treasurer.

——-

W. Ray Anderson was named the new honorary president of The Sidney Daily News Carriers club at the group’s annual Christmas party held last evening at the Hotel Wagner, arranged by William Everett, advisor for the carrier’s club.

50 years

December 22, 1973

Mrs. Richard Matz has accepted chairmanship of the 1974 YMCA Membership Drive, William H. Crusey, YMCA president, announced today. Mrs. Matz has served successfully as worker, team captain, and division leader in previous membership drives and is a member of the YMCA Board of Directors.

——-

William W. Milligan, former Sidney attorney, has been reappointed U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. His nomination to the post was submitted Dec. 14 and was later approved by President Richard M. Nixon. It must now be confirmed by the Senate at a session in January.

25 years

December 22, 1998

The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named David Reed of Jackson Center president of the 500-plus member organization. He will assume the position in mid-February. Reed replaces Marian Spicer, who has taken a job with the Sidney-Shelby County Community Foundation.

——-

The National Council for Geographic Education recently awarded Dr. Jenny Zorn from California State University its annual Distinguished Teaching Achievement award for 1998. Zorn is a Sidney native and Sidney High School graduate.

